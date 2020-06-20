Take a look inside stunning £1m country home up for sale
PUBLISHED: 19:03 20 June 2020
Archant
This idyllic grade II listed country home in the heart of Suffolk has gone on the market for £995,000.
The Mill House is located just six miles south of Bury St Edmunds in the village of Stanningfield.
Set in 1.65 acres of the Suffolk countryside, the 19th century property features “delightful” views and has been described as a “period house of the highest quality”.
The spacious home features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.
Lewis Wingate, of David Burr Estate Agents, said: “The Mill House is a splendid Grade II-listed country house retaining a wealth of its original features, and fronted by an elegant Georgian façade.
“As its name indicates, The Mill House belonged to a miller, the windmill which was on the site is shown on early ordnance survey maps. “The property occupies an outstanding setting, bounded by countryside and enjoying far-reaching views.
“The versatile accommodation is further complemented by a useful outbuilding, studio, established mature gardens and woodland.”
