E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

One of UK’s smallest pubs finally reopens after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:20 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 20 September 2020

The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside. Bartender Paul Bradley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside. Bartender Paul Bradley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

One of Britain’s smallest pubs has made its long-awaited return after the lockdown having secured a permit to serve punters on the pavement.

Nutshell regular Ian McCabe enjoying a pint now the pub can serve punters on the street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNutshell regular Ian McCabe enjoying a pint now the pub can serve punters on the street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Nutshell pub in Bury St Edmunds is so small that it is not able to welcome customers inside at a safe social distance.

Measuring only 15ft by 7ft, the pub previously held the title as the smallest in the country - though this honour was lost in 2016.

Although pubs were allowed to reopen on July 4, landlords Geoff Page and Jason Mealey needed permission from West Suffolk Council to serve customers safely outside.

That permission has now been granted and The Nutshell welcomed its first drinkers in six months on Friday.

The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened after six months of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened after six months of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Campaign to save village pub continues - despite home conversion plans

Mr Page said he was glad to be able to open up his business after such a long wait and wished to thank West Suffolk Council for granting them the licence to serve on the pavement in front of the pub.

He said: “It’s a big relief that we can open now.

The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It’s just nice to get back to normal. The team were really keen to get back to work.

“It definitely seems like the table service we are doing has been well received.

“It’s just great to be able to see our regular customers again.”

MORE: ‘That’s dedication’ - see the tiny model of The Nutshell pub by a customer missing his pint

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pub-goer collapses and dies in Wetherspoons toilets

The Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

Are these Suffolk’s prettiest villages?

Flatford Mill. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

One of UK’s smallest pubs finally reopens after lockdown

The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside. Bartender Paul Bradley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There’s a lot of nonsense written and said... it’s water off a duck’s back’ - Chambers blocking out the noise

Blocking out the critics: Luke Chambers celebrates his goal against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Lavenham woman shaves head to raise money for nephew’s son

Sarah Casey after her head shave for the Battens Disease Family Association Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN