One of UK’s smallest pubs finally reopens after lockdown
PUBLISHED: 17:20 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 20 September 2020
Sarah Lucy Brown
One of Britain’s smallest pubs has made its long-awaited return after the lockdown having secured a permit to serve punters on the pavement.
The Nutshell pub in Bury St Edmunds is so small that it is not able to welcome customers inside at a safe social distance.
Measuring only 15ft by 7ft, the pub previously held the title as the smallest in the country - though this honour was lost in 2016.
Although pubs were allowed to reopen on July 4, landlords Geoff Page and Jason Mealey needed permission from West Suffolk Council to serve customers safely outside.
That permission has now been granted and The Nutshell welcomed its first drinkers in six months on Friday.
Mr Page said he was glad to be able to open up his business after such a long wait and wished to thank West Suffolk Council for granting them the licence to serve on the pavement in front of the pub.
He said: “It’s a big relief that we can open now.
“It’s just nice to get back to normal. The team were really keen to get back to work.
“It definitely seems like the table service we are doing has been well received.
“It’s just great to be able to see our regular customers again.”
