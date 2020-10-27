The One Show spotted filming at Suffolk restaurant

Ed Balls and The One Show filmed at Route 66 in Haverhill for an upcoming show. Picture: ROUTE 66 ROUTE 66

An American 50s diner in Haverhill will appear on The One Show after it welcomed Ed Balls for an upcoming programme about the US presidential elections.

The One Show crews were at Route 66 American diner in Haverhill to film an episode at the weekend. Picture: ROUTE 66 The One Show crews were at Route 66 American diner in Haverhill to film an episode at the weekend. Picture: ROUTE 66

Route 66, which has been serving the Haverhill community with authentic American foods for the last six years, hosted the special guests at the High Street restaurant on Saturday morning.

Owner of the diner, Sam Clark, said Ed Balls was there to interview Americans who live nearby to find out their thoughts on the election – which is scheduled for next Tuesday.

They then visited Lakenheath and Mildenhall to chat to other Americans living in the UK, as both Suffolk towns are home to US military bases.

Mr Clark said they stayed at the diner from 8am to 11am on Saturday morning and were treated to some of his chef’s finest American pancake stacks.

“It was a bit different for us,” said Mr Clark. “We don’t normally open that early on a Saturday.”

Mr Clark said having The One Show visit was a “novelty” for his team.

He said the appearance will hopefully help remind people about the diner and encourage people to pay them a visit.

“People have been loving it on Facebook, it’s been a good way to do some direct marketing too,” he said.

Regular customers have been expressing their excitement on Facebook about Route 66’s appearance on The One Show – which is set to be broadcast one night this week.

Kelly Bennett said: “Brilliant. Hope they enjoyed the food as much as we all do!”

While Steve Simkins commented: “They obviously have good taste. I will keep my eyes peeled next week.”

The diner only closed for one day during the pandemic, reopening with a takeaway and delivery service back in March, which has been a huge success.

“Everything has changed,” said Mr Clark, who has been forced to adapt his business in the wake of the virus. “The seating has changed, the bar has moved and we even have a pizza oven now.”

Route 66 is now available on Just Eat and Uber Eats, with all the food cooked on the premises and made fresh to order.

“It’s a different place to what it was a year ago,” said Mr Clark.