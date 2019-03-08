Hundreds take on the 'beautiful' Orwell Challenge for good causes

More than a thousand people have taken part in a sponsored event which took participants through the "most beautiful part of Suffolk".

The Orwell Challenge saw sponsored walkers and runners take on a variety of distances in aid of charity.

More than 1,000 people took part with the beginning and end at Gainsborough Sports Centre.

Deputy Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley was at the sports centre to cheer on participants as they crossed the start finish line.

Along the course were regular checkpoints where free refreshments were available.

Volunteers from Ipswich East Rotary Club, their Associate Members were on hand to lend support for any walkers or runners who felt they had reached their maximum distance and need to be transported back to base.

John Button, organiser of the Orwell Challenge said: "It's gone really well today.

"We've had a thousand people register and more on the day.

"Everyone is really buzzing and excited. It's been a really great day.

"This is the most beautiful county and I think our run and walk takes us through the most beautiful part of Suffolk."