Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hundreds take on the 'beautiful' Orwell Challenge for good causes

PUBLISHED: 18:59 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:59 23 June 2019

Suffolk residents took part in The Orwell Challenge for charity. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk residents took part in The Orwell Challenge for charity. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

More than a thousand people have taken part in a sponsored event which took participants through the "most beautiful part of Suffolk".

Organiser John Button at the start line of the Orwell Challenge in Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGEOrganiser John Button at the start line of the Orwell Challenge in Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Orwell Challenge saw sponsored walkers and runners take on a variety of distances in aid of charity.

More than 1,000 people took part with the beginning and end at Gainsborough Sports Centre.

Deputy Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley was at the sports centre to cheer on participants as they crossed the start finish line.

You may also want to watch:

Along the course were regular checkpoints where free refreshments were available.

Volunteers from Ipswich East Rotary Club, their Associate Members were on hand to lend support for any walkers or runners who felt they had reached their maximum distance and need to be transported back to base.

John Button, organiser of the Orwell Challenge said: "It's gone really well today.

"We've had a thousand people register and more on the day.

People also took part in a walk at the Orwell Challengein Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGEPeople also took part in a walk at the Orwell Challengein Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"Everyone is really buzzing and excited. It's been a really great day.

"This is the most beautiful county and I think our run and walk takes us through the most beautiful part of Suffolk."

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes Suffolk road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thunder and lightning to start the week before sunshine returns

Lightning storms to return to Suffolk before summer weather takes hold later on in the week. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Eccentric took over a Suffolk bakery to fund his political ambitions

The man who started it all... This picture from 1887 shows 'freethinker' William Palmer - the man with the white beard. The lady on the left is his second wife, Keziah. The other men are Fred Bullett and Tom Adams Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Can you spot yourself on the first day of StowFiesta?

Gemma and the Night Jars playing at the free music festival, Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Can you spot yourself in our Ipswich Race for Life gallery?

The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Shirley and Noel Birkett, left, Mel Driver, and Matthew Goodchild. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists