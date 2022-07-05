News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'The Piggy Tail Trail' is Mid Suffolk town's fourth art event

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:00 PM July 5, 2022
Pig sculptures

'The Piggy Tail Trail' is Eye's fourth such event and will raise funds for local charity Blossom. - Credit: Lisa North Photography, Harleston

Beautifully painted pigs will form a trail around a Mid Suffolk town this summer as the community stages its fourth art sculpture event.

'The Piggy Tail Trail' will see a total of 24 pig sculptures and 15 mini pigs appear in Eye from Thursday, July 7 until Friday, September 16.

Pig sculptures

24 pig sculptures and 15 mini pigs will appear in Eye from Thursday, July 7 until Friday, September 16. - Credit: Lisa North Photography, Harleston

The trail - which follows trails of hares, sheep and tortoises in previous years - is organised by Suffolk charity Blossom and will raise funds to meet its increase in demand in recent years.

All the pigs placed along the trail have been designed by local artists and will be unveiled at the official launch at Eye Scout Hut.

'Hogcutt's Wildlife Garden' was created by wildlife and landscape artist Ian Last, who has been painting and drawing Suffolk's wildlife for over 20 years.

Pig sculpture

'Hogcutt's Wildlife Garden' was created by wildlife and landscape artist Ian Last, who has been painting and drawing Suffolk's wildlife for over 20 years. - Credit: Lisa North Photography, Harleston

Retired costumes and textiles teacher Joy Evitt has created her third sculpture, 'The Good Pig Gloriana'.

Pig sculpture

Retired costumes and textiles teacher Joy Evitt has created her third sculpture, 'The Good Pig Gloriana' - Credit: Lisa North Photography, Harleston

Daniel Ralph, a community pharmacist, put a local twist on Van Gogh's Starry Night to create 'Day or Night, Coastal Delight'.

Pig sculpture

Daniel Ralph, a community pharmacist, put a local twist on Van Gogh's Starry Night to create 'Day or Night, Coastal Delight'. - Credit: Lisa North Photography, Harleston

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 40s stabbed at town centre multi-storey car park
  2. 2 'We're going to push back!' - Ashton's message to Norwich City
  3. 3 Mystery of container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast solved
  1. 4 Tent, kitchen units and bedding dumped in 'unsightly' fly-tipping
  2. 5 Town keen on Leeds left-back Davis
  3. 6 Suspected drink driver arrested after three cars damaged in crash
  4. 7 Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12
  5. 8 Dobra signs for Cook's Chesterfield after Ipswich departure
  6. 9 Woman in 30s seriously injured after crash in south Suffolk
  7. 10 Ed's guitar raffle pays for new Music Ark in primary school

Bridget McIntyre, founder of Blossom, said: "This is our fourth year running an art trail and every year it's gotten better and better.

"Last year's trail raised over £65,000 to support our programmes, and every penny went to help local people as our communities recover from the challenges of the pandemic.

"The trail is a fun way to celebrate our beautiful town and help more people access our programmes."

Pig sculpture

Funds raised by the trail will aid the Blossom Charity in offering workshops and one-to-one coaching to people in East Anglia who are going through a broad range of personal difficulties. - Credit: Lisa North Photography, Harleston

Funds raised by the trail will aid the Blossom Charity in offering workshops and one-to-one coaching to people in East Anglia who are going through a broad range of personal difficulties.

The trail will conclude on Friday, September 16 and will be followed by an auction of the pig sculptures on Tuesday, October 4 at Athelington Hall.

Funds raised from the sale of the 'Stand with Ukraine' mini pig created by Lindsey Elderton will go directly to a refuge for Ukrainian women and children fleeing the war on the Ukrainian border with Romania.

Pig sculpture

Funds raised from the sale of the 'Stand with Ukraine' mini pig created by Lindsey Elderton will go directly to a refuge for Ukrainian women and children fleeing the war on the Ukrainian border with Romania. - Credit: Lisa North Photography, Harleston

Trail project manager Jackie Ordish said: "The auction is a great opportunity to secure a unique piece of art whilst helping to raise funds for a local charity.

"So do stop by this summer so you can explore our beautiful town!"

Charity Fundraiser
Eye News

Don't Miss

The cost of a Blue badge for disabled drivers could go up by 33p a year in Cambridgeshire

Suffolk County Council

Suffolk's first blue badge prosecution for Haverhill woman

Abygail Fossett

person
Kevin Beattie has been impressed by David McGoldrick this season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football

Former Blue McGoldrick linked with League One move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

West Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 40 new homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A12 speed camera

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Driver blamed Amazon training for 13 speeding offences in Suffolk

Dominic Bareham

person