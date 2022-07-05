'The Piggy Tail Trail' is Mid Suffolk town's fourth art event

'The Piggy Tail Trail' is Eye's fourth such event and will raise funds for local charity Blossom. - Credit: Lisa North Photography, Harleston

Beautifully painted pigs will form a trail around a Mid Suffolk town this summer as the community stages its fourth art sculpture event.

'The Piggy Tail Trail' will see a total of 24 pig sculptures and 15 mini pigs appear in Eye from Thursday, July 7 until Friday, September 16.

The trail - which follows trails of hares, sheep and tortoises in previous years - is organised by Suffolk charity Blossom and will raise funds to meet its increase in demand in recent years.

All the pigs placed along the trail have been designed by local artists and will be unveiled at the official launch at Eye Scout Hut.

'Hogcutt's Wildlife Garden' was created by wildlife and landscape artist Ian Last, who has been painting and drawing Suffolk's wildlife for over 20 years.

Retired costumes and textiles teacher Joy Evitt has created her third sculpture, 'The Good Pig Gloriana'.

Daniel Ralph, a community pharmacist, put a local twist on Van Gogh's Starry Night to create 'Day or Night, Coastal Delight'.

Bridget McIntyre, founder of Blossom, said: "This is our fourth year running an art trail and every year it's gotten better and better.

"Last year's trail raised over £65,000 to support our programmes, and every penny went to help local people as our communities recover from the challenges of the pandemic.

"The trail is a fun way to celebrate our beautiful town and help more people access our programmes."

Funds raised by the trail will aid the Blossom Charity in offering workshops and one-to-one coaching to people in East Anglia who are going through a broad range of personal difficulties.

The trail will conclude on Friday, September 16 and will be followed by an auction of the pig sculptures on Tuesday, October 4 at Athelington Hall.

Funds raised from the sale of the 'Stand with Ukraine' mini pig created by Lindsey Elderton will go directly to a refuge for Ukrainian women and children fleeing the war on the Ukrainian border with Romania.

Trail project manager Jackie Ordish said: "The auction is a great opportunity to secure a unique piece of art whilst helping to raise funds for a local charity.

"So do stop by this summer so you can explore our beautiful town!"