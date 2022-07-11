Raising £31,000 no obstacle for Piglet Junior Hog challengers

Gallery

Nearly 1,000 fun-loving fundraisers tackled obstacles, got soaking wet and waded through mud to show their support for a leading children’s hospice.

The Piglet Junior Hog, a four-kilometre muddy challenge organised by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), has raised more than £31,000.

Becky Redbond, the hospice’s events manager, said the event that took place at Wantisden Hall in Woodbridge was a “huge success”.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves and everywhere I went there were big smiles and the sound of laughter.

“Children and adults alike had fun tackling more than 20 obstacles. They got wet and muddy and it was all in the name of fun, for a great cause.

“The money raised will make a big difference and events like this are a vital income stream for our organisation, which supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.”

EACH’s events calendar is full of great fun, including Norwich Bubble Rush, the Huntingdon Splash Out! and The Whole Hog adult obstacle event.

