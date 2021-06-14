Construction work begins on TV set ahead of Amazon series filming

Published: 4:53 PM June 14, 2021

A set is being built ahead of the Amazon series filmed in Bawdsey - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Work to construct a convent as part of a TV set for an upcoming Amazon series is under way in east Suffolk.

Construction crews have been spotted building the set in Bawdsey this month, with filming anticipated to begin in August.

The series, The Power, is based on a book of the same name by Naomi Alderman – which focuses on a world where teenage girls gain the ability to electrocute people through their hands.

The convent will play a prominent role in the series - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The hereditary power, which they discover can be awakened in older women, sees them become the world's dominant gender.

It follows the impact the changes have on society and the lives of the two main characters, Allie and Roxy.

Much of the book focuses around the convent – set in North Carolina – which will play a prominent role in the series.

Among the stars set to feature in the series include Leslie Mann, who has previously starred as Ursula in George of the Jungle and Corinne in Big Daddy, and Auli’I Cravalho who voiced Moana in the Disney hit of the same name.

Tim Robbins, who played Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption, will feature in the series - Credit: PA

Other big names include Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins and Rob Delaney of Channel 4's Catastrophe.

A letter from the production company to local residents said several 40-tonne trucks will drive through the village carrying pre-built sections of the convent.

Leslie Mann will also play a key role in the series - Credit: PA

Filming for the production will begin in August, with three of those weeks being night shoots. Some filming is also planned to take place on the beach.

The series' crew will have a heightened presence from mid-July, however.

Residents were invited to speak with crew and representatives from Screen Suffolk last week via Zoom and raise any concerns over the filming.

Location manager David Kennaway, who has previously worked on The Bill and The Parent Trap, said traffic marshals will be hired to help combat any congestion.

All those working on set will also be tested twice a week for Covid-19 and will be kept within set bubbles as per Amazon's guidelines.

The meetings are set to take place weekly.