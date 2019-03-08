Partly Cloudy

Prodigy singer hanged himself, inquest told

PUBLISHED: 13:31 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 11 March 2019

Keith Flint of The Prodigy Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Keith Flint of The Prodigy Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging, an inquest heard.

The body of the singer, aged 49, was found at his home in the Essex hamlet of North End, near Braintree, on March 4.

Coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffe told a two-minute hearing in Chelmsford today on Monday March 11 that hanging had been identified as the provisional medical cause of death.

Ms Chaffe said: “Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious.”

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford on March 7.

Ms Chaffe said that while hanging was recorded as the provisional cause of death the case remains under investigation while toxicology reports are prepared.

Senior coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray opened and adjourned the inquest until July 23 for a full hearing.

Just days before his death, the singer had taken part in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun on March 2, posting a personal best time of 21.22.

The Prodigy rose to fame as a Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s and were known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

Liam Howlett and Maxim, Flint’s bandmates, described him as “a true pioneer, innovator and legend”, their “brother and best friend” and said “he will be forever missed”.

The Prodigy, who formed in Braintree in 1990, released their latest album No Tourists in November, their seventh consecutive number one record.

However the band will no longer be performing at London’s South West Four music festival in August, the event’s organisers announced.

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we're certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Man with 'pair of tights on head' robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fighter jets in near-miss with glider near RAF Lakenheath

Two F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath were involved in the near miss with a glider. Pictures: GREGG BROWN

