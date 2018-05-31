E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Popular Suffolk theatre closes in wake of coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 18:29 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 18 March 2020

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury has announced its closure in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: PETER BASH

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury has announced its closure in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: PETER BASH

A popular Suffolk theatre has closed its doors following Governemnt advice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Quay theatre in Sudbury, which has been screening films, live shows and performances since 1981, has announced it is now shut to the public amid the crisis.

Theatre goers will no longer be able to book tickets for any shows scheduled for a performance up until the end of May and all current ticket holders will be contacted in due course.

The theatre is requesting customers not to seek refunds as they are hoping to reschedule cancelled shows for next year.

Chairman of the Sudbury Dramatic Society (SDS) Malcolm Hollister said: “The impact for SDS is that we have ceased all current activities.

“We have paused rehearsal of Joking Apart, we will complete the casting of Dial M for Murder but it is not clear when we will start rehearsing.

“All subsequent activities are on hold until we know more.”

However, the theatre is looking ahead to September when they will be presenting an adaptation of Anthony Trollope’s Barchester Chronicles tale The Warden, directed by Pelham Elliott, and will be holding auditions for a range of characters involving 10 male and three female parts.

The open auditions will be held on Monday March 30 at 7.30pm at The Quay Theatre. For more information go to: sds@sudburydramatic.com

Any queries regarding the theatre closure, call 01787 374745 or email: manager@quaysudbury.com

For regular updates and news on the coronavirus, press here.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

