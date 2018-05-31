Popular Suffolk theatre closes in wake of coronavirus outbreak

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury has announced its closure in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: PETER BASH Copyright 2010

A popular Suffolk theatre has closed its doors following Governemnt advice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Quay theatre in Sudbury, which has been screening films, live shows and performances since 1981, has announced it is now shut to the public amid the crisis.

Theatre goers will no longer be able to book tickets for any shows scheduled for a performance up until the end of May and all current ticket holders will be contacted in due course.

The theatre is requesting customers not to seek refunds as they are hoping to reschedule cancelled shows for next year.

Chairman of the Sudbury Dramatic Society (SDS) Malcolm Hollister said: “The impact for SDS is that we have ceased all current activities.

“We have paused rehearsal of Joking Apart, we will complete the casting of Dial M for Murder but it is not clear when we will start rehearsing.

“All subsequent activities are on hold until we know more.”

However, the theatre is looking ahead to September when they will be presenting an adaptation of Anthony Trollope’s Barchester Chronicles tale The Warden, directed by Pelham Elliott, and will be holding auditions for a range of characters involving 10 male and three female parts.

The open auditions will be held on Monday March 30 at 7.30pm at The Quay Theatre. For more information go to: sds@sudburydramatic.com

Any queries regarding the theatre closure, call 01787 374745 or email: manager@quaysudbury.com

For regular updates and news on the coronavirus, press here.