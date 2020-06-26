Nostalgia

Do you remember The Queen’s visit to Bury St Edmunds in 2002?

The Queen meeting the crowds on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on June 17, 2002. Were you there? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

There were celebrations across the country that year, as Her Majesty marked 50 years on the throne.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Queen leaving the Angel Hill and entering the Abbey Gardens in 2002. Were you in the crowds? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY The Queen leaving the Angel Hill and entering the Abbey Gardens in 2002. Were you in the crowds? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

There was an outpouring of civic and national pride as the monarch toured the country - and, as these pictures shows, Bury St Edmunds certainly gave her a royal welcome.

Pictures from our archives show hundreds of children excitedly waving Union Jack flags as the Queen walked by.

A smiling Queen during her Golden Jubilee visit to Bury St Edmunds . Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY A smiling Queen during her Golden Jubilee visit to Bury St Edmunds . Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

MORE: Do you remember Princess Diana’s visit to Crown Pools in Ipswich in 1990?

She was clearly pleased to be in the Suffolk town, if her beaming smile was anything to go by as she left Angel Hill to go to Abbey Gardens.

Most people did not have mobile phones which could take pictures in those days - the first cellphones with cameras were only invented in 2002 - so crowds can be seen with digital cameras trying to get a memento of her visit.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in 2002, watching the proms concert in the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in 2002, watching the proms concert in the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The Duke of Edinburgh accompanied her to Bury St Edmunds, with the pair watching a proms concert together in Abbey Gardens.

What do you remember of the old Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre? Send your memories, along with your full details, by email.

The Queen waves to schoolchildren on her visit to Bury St Edmunds in 2002. Picture: PA The Queen waves to schoolchildren on her visit to Bury St Edmunds in 2002. Picture: PA

To order photos, visit our photo sales website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Lots of children eagerly waited to say hello to The Queen - were you one of them? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Lots of children eagerly waited to say hello to The Queen - were you one of them? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

You may also want to watch: