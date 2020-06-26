Do you remember The Queen’s visit to Bury St Edmunds in 2002?
There were celebrations across the country that year, as Her Majesty marked 50 years on the throne.
There was an outpouring of civic and national pride as the monarch toured the country - and, as these pictures shows, Bury St Edmunds certainly gave her a royal welcome.
Pictures from our archives show hundreds of children excitedly waving Union Jack flags as the Queen walked by.
She was clearly pleased to be in the Suffolk town, if her beaming smile was anything to go by as she left Angel Hill to go to Abbey Gardens.
Most people did not have mobile phones which could take pictures in those days - the first cellphones with cameras were only invented in 2002 - so crowds can be seen with digital cameras trying to get a memento of her visit.
The Duke of Edinburgh accompanied her to Bury St Edmunds, with the pair watching a proms concert together in Abbey Gardens.
