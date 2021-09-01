The Queen's 'happy birthday' message to Clacton on its 150th anniversary
Her Majesty The Queen has wished Clacton a happy birthday as the town celebrates its 150th anniversary.
Her Royal Highness sent many happy returns the Essex coastal resort after The Clacton 150 team wrote to tell her how it was marking the big occasion.
Buckingham Palace's response detailed how Her Majesty had been interested to learn about the history of the town and how it developed.
The letter, sent from the Loyal Greetings Officer at the palace, added: “In return, the Queen sends her best wishes to all concerned for a most successful and enjoyable programme of events celebrating this significant milestone in the history of Clacton-on-Sea.”
Alex Porter, Tendring District Council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said it was a real honour for Elizabeth II to acknowledge Clacton.
You may also want to watch:
“It is incredibly pleasing to learn that Her Majesty has shown an interest in Clacton, as we mark our 150th birthday,” Mr Porter said.
“We have already had some exciting activities to commemorate the occasion, and seen our heritage trail installed – and I would urge everyone to get out and take part, or even hold their own celebrations.”
Most Read
- 1 Deadline Day Recap: Celina and Morsy sign to complete Town's business
- 2 Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts
- 3 Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors
- 4 Town complete deal for Cook's captain Morsy
- 5 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
- 6 Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot
- 7 Championship side show interest in Town youngster Baggott
- 8 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
- 9 Town still keen on Morsy move in final hours of transfer window
- 10 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
The two-day Clacton Air Show anniversary celebrations last week included a F-15 flypast over the seafront, followed by a Battle of Britain memorial flight which boasted an iconic Spitfire.
The iconic Red Arrows then followed suit with a spectacular display, where hundreds turned up to watch the fantastic performance.
Unlike previous years, there were no ground events or traders – with the best of the action seen from the seafront.
The Clacton 150 celebrations received £250,000 from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, which has paid for the heritage trail, two co-ordinators and other events and activities.