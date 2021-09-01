News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The Queen's 'happy birthday' message to Clacton on its 150th anniversary

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:21 AM September 1, 2021   
The world's most famous hat wearer, Queen Elizabeth II, seen here at a Buckingham Palace garden part

The Queen has wished Clacton a happy birthday

Her Majesty The Queen has wished Clacton a happy birthday as the town celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Her Royal Highness sent many happy returns the Essex coastal resort after The Clacton 150 team wrote to tell her how it was marking the big occasion.

Buckingham Palace's response detailed how Her Majesty had been interested to learn about the history of the town and how it developed.

The letter, sent from the Loyal Greetings Officer at the palace, added: “In return, the Queen sends her best wishes to all concerned for a most successful and enjoyable programme of events celebrating this significant milestone in the history of Clacton-on-Sea.”

Alex Porter, Tendring District Council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said it was a real honour for Elizabeth II to acknowledge Clacton.

“It is incredibly pleasing to learn that Her Majesty has shown an interest in Clacton, as we mark our 150th birthday,” Mr Porter said.

“We have already had some exciting activities to commemorate the occasion, and seen our heritage trail installed – and I would urge everyone to get out and take part, or even hold their own celebrations.”

The two-day Clacton Air Show anniversary celebrations last week included a F-15 flypast over the seafront, followed by a Battle of Britain memorial flight which boasted an iconic Spitfire.

Red Arrows at Clacton air show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Red Arrows flew over Clacton as part of the air show - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The iconic Red Arrows then followed suit with a spectacular display, where hundreds turned up to watch the fantastic performance

Unlike previous years, there were no ground events or traders – with the best of the action seen from the seafront.

The beachfront was packed of people eager to see the jets

Hundreds of people gathered for Clacton's 150th anniversary celebrations - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Clacton 150 celebrations received £250,000 from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, which has paid for the heritage trail, two co-ordinators and other events and activities.

Red Arrows at Clacton air show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Red Arrows held a magnificent display over Clacton - Credit: Charlotte Bond

