The Queen's 'happy birthday' message to Clacton on its 150th anniversary

Published: 9:21 AM September 1, 2021

Her Majesty The Queen has wished Clacton a happy birthday as the town celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Her Royal Highness sent many happy returns the Essex coastal resort after The Clacton 150 team wrote to tell her how it was marking the big occasion.

Buckingham Palace's response detailed how Her Majesty had been interested to learn about the history of the town and how it developed.

The letter, sent from the Loyal Greetings Officer at the palace, added: “In return, the Queen sends her best wishes to all concerned for a most successful and enjoyable programme of events celebrating this significant milestone in the history of Clacton-on-Sea.”

Alex Porter, Tendring District Council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said it was a real honour for Elizabeth II to acknowledge Clacton.

“It is incredibly pleasing to learn that Her Majesty has shown an interest in Clacton, as we mark our 150th birthday,” Mr Porter said.

“We have already had some exciting activities to commemorate the occasion, and seen our heritage trail installed – and I would urge everyone to get out and take part, or even hold their own celebrations.”

The two-day Clacton Air Show anniversary celebrations last week included a F-15 flypast over the seafront, followed by a Battle of Britain memorial flight which boasted an iconic Spitfire.

The Red Arrows flew over Clacton as part of the air show - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The iconic Red Arrows then followed suit with a spectacular display, where hundreds turned up to watch the fantastic performance.

Unlike previous years, there were no ground events or traders – with the best of the action seen from the seafront.

Hundreds of people gathered for Clacton's 150th anniversary celebrations - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Clacton 150 celebrations received £250,000 from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, which has paid for the heritage trail, two co-ordinators and other events and activities.