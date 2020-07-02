WATCH: 80 people take in stunning choreographed fundraiser for local theatre

The mammoth choreographed routine Picture: THE SPALLETTES Archant

A group of performing sisters have created an astonishing choreographed routine to raise funds for their local theatre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Spallettes are going to raise money for The Riverside Picture: AMY SPALL The Spallettes are going to raise money for The Riverside Picture: AMY SPALL

The Spallettes have created the special video to raise money for the The Riverside in Woodbridge.

The sisters grew up performing at the venue and were concerned when they heard it had gotten into difficulties, following its prolonged closure.

Left jobless by the pandemic, the sisters came up with the fundraiser which is based on an old routine of their father’s, Don Spall.

For the past few weeks around 80 people have been practising and recording the handclapping routine.

Around 80 people were involved in the routine Picture: THE SPALLETTES Around 80 people were involved in the routine Picture: THE SPALLETTES

“The youngest was about 15 and there’s a couple of ladies in their 70s,” said one of the sisters, Helen Spall, who choreographed the whole event.

Once all the contributions were in, it was up to Helen’s sister Amy to edit the video together.

“It took four days to put it together,” said Miss Spall.

“Then we had the big preview.”

Amy kept the final piece a secret from her sisters as she put it together so no-one knew what the video looked like until it was premiered this week.

The result was incredibly emotional for the sisters.

“It was like an opening night,” said Miss Spall.

“It felt like I was there to do a show.

“It feels like the showbiz feeling we were all missing.”

So far the video has raised over £1,000 for the Riverside, through the sister’s gofundme page.

As well as being able to raise money for the theatre, the video has helped bring people together during this difficult time.

“Some people we have not seen for 20 years,” said Miss Spall.

“We have grown up and gone our separate ways and here we are sitting next to them.”

The Riverside’s cinema will re-open at the end of July and the restaurant, to be known as A Listers bar temporarily, will also open towards the end of the month.

MORE: Sisters to host handclapping fundraiser to help save popular restaurant and cinema