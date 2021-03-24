Published: 4:30 PM March 24, 2021

Newmarket Nights have announced that more gigs are having to be rescheduled because of ongoing Covid restrictions.

Following the cancellation of Bryan Ferry’s gig last week, Newmarket have now had to move both The Script and Pete Tong from this summer to 2022.

Sophie Abie, general manager, Newmarket Racecourses said that since the release of the UK Government roadmap, The Jockey Club Live had been working hard behind the scenes to try and get live music back to Newmarket Racecourses this summer but lack of rehearsal time and uncertainty surrounding crowd numbers were proving a major obstacle.

She said: “We're sorry to announce that due to the challenges presented by preparing for this summer’s dates during the current lockdown as well as restrictions in place before June 21, both Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra and The Script’s headline concerts at Newmarket Racecourses are being postponed and rescheduled for summer 2022.



Pete Tong has rearranged his Newmarket Nights gig for August 2022 after Covid restrictions prevented rehearsals with the Heritage Orchestra - Credit: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com

“We know fans will be disappointed that these concerts are not taking place this year, but we can promise it will be worth the wait!”

The Script show will move from the June 18, 2021 to Friday July 15, 2022 while Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra’s Ibiza Classics show will be postponed to Friday August 12, 2022.

She added that Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra’s ground-breaking event includes a very large production involving a 65-piece orchestra, taking weeks of rehearsals to perfect the flawless show.

“Due to the scale of the concert, the safety of the crew and musicians is paramount and due to the logistics involved with rehearsing this type of concert, Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra are rescheduling all of their summer 2021 dates, which unfortunately affects the Newmarket Racecourses show.”

Tickets will automatically be transferred to the new dates, but ticket holders will be contacted and given the option of requesting a full refund or e-voucher to attend a future music night or racing fixture of their choice.

Last week singer Bryan Ferry cancelled his scheduled show in Newmarket later this summer because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Roxy Music singer had been due to perform on July 16 as part of the Newmarket Nights but was forced to cancel all of his shows for the year. His spokesman said that they would look at the possibility of a tour in 2022.