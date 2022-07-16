The Script rock Newmarket Nights two years later than planned

Lead singer of The Script Danny O'Donoghue serenades the fans at Newmarket Races on Friday night - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Fans of pop rockers The Script finally got to see the band headline Newmarket Nights after a two-year wait due to Covid-19.

The Irish arena-filling band were originally due to perform at Newmarket Races back in June 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic saw that show cancelled as well as the rescheduled date in 2021.

But spectators were not disappointed as trio Danny O'Donoghue, Mark Sheehan and Glen Power powered through a 16-song set of their biggest hits on Friday night after the horse racing.

The Script are the latest chart-toppers to play the famous racecourse this summer after performances by Paloma Faith and Rudimental in June.

Queen Symphonic, playing the most treasured hits of Queen, are next up to perform at Newmarket Nights on July 22, followed by Anne-Marie on July 29, The Wombats on August 5, and Pete Tong's Ibiza classics on August 12.

