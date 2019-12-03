E-edition Read the EADT online edition
First look inside pub rising from ashes after being devastated by fire

PUBLISHED: 11:30 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 03 December 2019

General Manager Katy Blake and her team are looking forward to welcoming customers back Picture: RACHEL EDGE

General Manager Katy Blake and her team are looking forward to welcoming customers back Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A historic pub which has been closed for several months following a serious fire could re-open this weekend.

The Ship has come a long way since it was devastated by fire in March Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Ship has come a long way since it was devastated by fire in March Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Ship Inn at Levington has been closed since March, when fire destroyed the pub's thatched roof.

More than 40 firefighters spent hours dealing with the blaze at the Grade II listed establishment.

Investigations into the cause of the fire found that it was most likely to have been accidental and caused by a burning ember from the pub's chimney.

Now, nearly nine months later, the pub is hoping to be able to re-open its doors this weekend, in time for the busy Christmas period.

The Ship has been redecorated Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Ship has been redecorated Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Katy Blake, general manager for the pub, said staff were just putting the finishing touches to the establishment and were hopeful The Ship could re-open this weekend.

"It's nice to see it coming together," said Ms Blake.

"It is actually looking like a pub now."

Work to rebuild the establishment began back in June, with hopes high that the pub could be re-opened by the end of the year.

Much of the work has taken place on the pub's roof Picture: RACHEL EDGEMuch of the work has taken place on the pub's roof Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Much of the work at The Ship Inn has been focused on replacing the structure's roof, which was destroyed by the fire.

As well as having a new roof, there have been a number of other improvements at the property - including a new stove, as well as redecoration throughout the pub and kitchen.

There have also been other changes at the pub in the past few months.

Whilst it was closed, the pub changed hands - with Deben Inns announcing it would be taking over the lease of the site from Adnams back in September.

Deben Inns already operates two other Adnams pubs - The Maybush at Waldringfield and The Butt and Oyster at Pin Mill.

Ms Blake said she had been pleased by the reaction the pub was getting in the village from locals who were eager to get back in.

"The amount of people who have stopped by has been lovely," she said.

"It feels like the community is really ready for it to re-open."

This year's blaze was the third serious fire at the pub in recent years, with incidents having previously taken place in 2001 and also the late 1980s.

