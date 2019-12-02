Everything you need to know before visiting The Snowman and The Snowdog trail at Banham Zoo

The Snowdog made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog BRICKLIVE tour Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Models of the much-loved characters from the animated short film will be on display until January 5.

The Snowman at Banham Zoo Picture: Denise Bradley The Snowman at Banham Zoo Picture: Denise Bradley

Toy brick models of The Snowman and The Snowdog were unveiled to zoo card holders and guests at a preview event at Banham Zoo on Friday night.

Banham Zoo is hosting the zoo world premiere of The Snowman and The Snowdog BRICKLIVE trail.

The trail features 16 models - four large and 12 small - of characters and scenes from the much-loved animation The Snowman and The Snowdog.

The 2012 animation was the sequel to The Snowman, which was based on Raymond Briggs' picture book of the same name.

The model of Father Christmas Picture: Philip Warren The model of Father Christmas Picture: Philip Warren

When is the best time to visit?

The trail will be open to the public any day you visit the zoo between now and January 5, but for a truly magical experience I'd recommend going to one of the late openings.

A young visitor waits to meet Father Christmas Picture: Philip Warren A young visitor waits to meet Father Christmas Picture: Philip Warren

The zoo will stay open until 7pm on Saturdays up to December 21 for visitors to enjoy the trail among the festive lights.

Children can also meet Father Christmas on December 7, 8, 14, 15 and 19 to 24.

There can be a queue, but children will love the trees, lights and toys on display in the elves' workshop while you wait.

More than 4,000 toy bricks went into creating this still photo Picture: Nicola Warren More than 4,000 toy bricks went into creating this still photo Picture: Nicola Warren

Will it be busy?

On the evening we visited, it was busy, but we got to see Father Christmas without too much of a wait and got served quickly in the restaurant too. There's plenty of seating indoors and outdoors.

If you go to one of the late openings, go to see Father Christmas first in case it gets busy later on.

Which is the best way to follow the trail?

Each model has been given a letter, and you should start at 'a' to follow the smaller models from the animation, such as the Father Christmas and the skiing penguin, which lead to the four large models, including The Snowman and The Snowdog themselves, at the end. There are plenty of animals to see along on the way, as well as a playground - and an indoor soft play area if you need to warm up. You can also stop off for refreshments along the way.

Is it suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs?

The great thing about Banham Zoo is that it is on flat ground, so it's ideal for visitors with pushchairs or wheelchairs. Baby changing facilities and disabled toilets are available too. Mobiloo, a mobile accessible toilet with an adult-sized changing bench, hoist and attendant, will be at the zoo this Saturday, December 7.

What age is it suitable for?

People of all ages will enjoy the trail. Our two-and-a-half year old daughter was entranced by it all, and my husband and I were really impressed by the models, and the preview evening, with the festive lights and carol singing, really got us into the Christmas spirit.

How much does it cost?

The Snowman and The Snowdog Bricklive trail is included in the Banham Zoo admission price. There's an additional charge to visit Father Christmas and places can be booked online. For more details, see here.