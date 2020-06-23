E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sisters to host handclapping fundraiser to help save popular restaurant and cinema

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 June 2020

The Spallettes are going to raise money for The Riverside Picture: AMY SPALL

The Spallettes are going to raise money for The Riverside Picture: AMY SPALL

Archant

A group of theatrical sisters are producing a special fundraising video to help save the Riverside Theatre, in Woodbridge.

Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge will become A Listers Picture: GREGG BROWNRiverside Restaurant in Woodbridge will become A Listers Picture: GREGG BROWN

Sisters and performers, Amy, Katy and Helen Spall, known as the Spallettes, have decided to raise money for the theatre they have spent years performing in by creating a special handclapping routine.

The routine will see around 70 people virtually clap together from the safety of their own homes.

The sisters hope that the video will help to raise money for the venue they spent most of their childhood in with theatre group Company of Four, which was run by their father Don, who died a few years ago.

“Dad saw this routine on an old variety show performance and worked to put in his show,” said Helen.

A still image from the original Handclapping videoA still image from the original Handclapping video

The Riverside in Woodbridge complex has been closed since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

MORE: Riverside to become a bar as temporary measure after lockdown

A temporary solution has been found to keep the restaurant space going but there are now concerns for the venue’s theatre, which expects to re-open at the end of July but with greatly reduced income and capacity.

Owner Stuart Saunders was also recently in hospital after he became ill with what was first suspected to be a mini stroke but has now been confirmed to be a stress related condition.

Helen continued: “I started my own company, Caburlesque, and this clapping routine got us onto Britain’s Got Talent.”

She and her sisters all work in theatre and so were left unemployed when the pandemic hit.

Helen choreographed the routine and recruited a few others for the first video before deciding to embark on a more ambitious project with 70 people doing the routine.

“The response was just extraordinary,” she said.

“It gave people something to do, but then we started to hear about how much trouble the Riverside was in.”

Many of those who were already involved in the video had links to theatre and in particular the Riverside, leading the sisters to decide to use their fun project as a fundraiser.

“It seemed like a good plan to make our special little dance project into something more meaningful,” she said.

The finishing touches are being put to the feature length video, which will be released next week.

The sister’s crowdfunding page for the theatre is already live here.

The Riverside’s owner Stuart Saunders said he was delighted to hear of the fundraiser.

Mr Saunders said: “It’s a huge surprise.

“They have been part of my life. I have watched them grow up. I’m flattered.”

Mr Saunders said he welcomed the fundraising efforts at what was proving to be a difficult time for his business.

While the restaurant portion of the Riverside is set to reopen in a new form the cinema will have to take in less people; a maximum of 60 per show to comply with social distancing.

The restrictions won’t be able to cover costs let alone look after the building which is over 100 years old.

Mr Saunders said that theatre has already taken grants from the Government and the British Film Institute to keep going.

“It’s a very old building that needs maintenance,” said Mr Saunders.

“We are moving at one cylinder at the moment.”

The final video is set to be released next week but the crowdfunding page is already live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Beauty industry ‘in the dark’ as hairdressers prepare to reopen

Abi Cutter, owner of Lipstick & Locks on North Street in Sudbury, said: 'Im very excited that we now have the go ahead to reopen.' Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Pubs and restaurants to reopen as 2m social distancing rule relaxed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a statement in the House of Commons, London, on the reduction of further lockdown measures. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Award-winning museums prepare to reopen across East Anglia

Colchester Castle is being prepared to reopen very shortly following the government's easing of lockdown restrictions Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Sisters to host handclapping fundraiser to help save popular restaurant and cinema

The Spallettes are going to raise money for The Riverside Picture: AMY SPALL

‘It’s good but scary’ - Pubs to reopen across Suffolk from July 4

Pubs across Suffolk have been told they can open from July 4 by Prime Minister Boris Johnson Picture: Getty Images