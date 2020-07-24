Busy road closed after car left on roof following crash with campervan

The Street is closed in Cavenham after a Ford Mondeo was left on its roof following a crash with a campervan. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A car has been left on its roof following a crash with a campervan, closing a busy Suffolk road.

A Ford Mondeo is currently blocking The Street in Cavenham at the crossroads with Icknield Way.

Officers were called to reports of a two car collision shortly before 2pm today (July 24).

They arrived to find the Ford, which had been involved in a collision with a Citroen Berlingo campervan on its roof on the road.

The Street is now closed while officers wait for the vehicle to be recovered.

Three fire crews were called to the scene, however all occupants had been removed from the vehicles before they arrived.

Paramedics attended the scene and two people have been taken to hospital for checks.

No one is understood to have serious injuries.

UK Power Networks have also attended the scene as a power box was damaged during the incident.