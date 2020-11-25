Kitchen fire spreads through house in village
PUBLISHED: 19:57 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:57 25 November 2020
Archant
Firefighters from across west Suffolk have spent the evening battling a kitchen blaze in Cavenham.
Six fire crews have been tackling the fire at a two-storey house in the village, north west of Bury St Edmunds, since 5.40pm this evening.
A further four crews were on standby.
The fire had started in the kitchen and spread throughout the property, with firefighters having to gain access to the loft in an attempt to stop the fire spreading further.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said one man is receiving treatment from the ambulance service for burns to his hand.
The fire was extinguished by 7.30pm, although crews remain at the scene to dampen down.
The spokesman added a fire investigation is set to take place.
Police have been controlling traffic in The Street while operations continue.
