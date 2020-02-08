E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man killed in 'hit and run' named in murder probe

PUBLISHED: 15:24 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 08 February 2020

Police have sealed off The Street in Little Clacton after a man died there on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police have sealed off The Street in Little Clacton after a man died there on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Police leading a murder investigation have named a man who died in Little Clacton last night as 41-year-old Dean Clark.

Mr Clark, who was from the village, died after a collision with a van in The Street shortly before 11pm yesterday.

Police are treating his death as murder, and officers have taped off the road between its junctions with Elm Road and Centenary Way.

MORE: Murder probe launched after man dies in crash with van

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Our investigation into Dean's death is in its early stages but we are making good progress and are building up a picture of what led up to it.

"I can confirm that Dean and the man arrested knew each other and that no-one else was injured during the incident.

"We have also located a vehicle which matches the description of the one involved.

"My officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and you're likely to see a police presence in the area for much of the rest of the day.

"If you were in the area last night and saw something or have dash cam or CCTV footage I need you to contact my team."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

It was reported there had been a fight in the area near The Blacksmiths pub before the collision.

The van, described as a grey or silver Ford Transit with writing on the side, may also have been in a collision with a car at the scene.

It was reported to have been driven off in the direction of Morrisons and Tesco.

Police said a 41-year-old man from Clacton was arrested a short time later on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is in custody.

A van has also been found.

Anyone with CCTV, dash cam footage or information should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1341 of February 7.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man killed in ‘hit and run’ named in murder probe

Police have sealed off The Street in Little Clacton after a man died there on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet dancing queen Lynnette who has choreographed a new show inspired by Ed Sheeran

Lynnette King

‘There’s no space for racism’ – rally held in response to racist stickers

Anti-racism protestors at the Cornhill Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Community’s shock over sexual assault in Ipswich park

Police say a boy has been sexually assaulted at Gippeswyk Park Picture: ARCHANT

New petrol station proposed for busy junction near A14

The proposed garage would be at the jucntion between the A14 and A140 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24