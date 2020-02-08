Man killed in 'hit and run' named in murder probe

Police have sealed off The Street in Little Clacton after a man died there on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police leading a murder investigation have named a man who died in Little Clacton last night as 41-year-old Dean Clark.

Mr Clark, who was from the village, died after a collision with a van in The Street shortly before 11pm yesterday.

Police are treating his death as murder, and officers have taped off the road between its junctions with Elm Road and Centenary Way.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Our investigation into Dean's death is in its early stages but we are making good progress and are building up a picture of what led up to it.

"I can confirm that Dean and the man arrested knew each other and that no-one else was injured during the incident.

"We have also located a vehicle which matches the description of the one involved.

"My officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and you're likely to see a police presence in the area for much of the rest of the day.

"If you were in the area last night and saw something or have dash cam or CCTV footage I need you to contact my team."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

It was reported there had been a fight in the area near The Blacksmiths pub before the collision.

The van, described as a grey or silver Ford Transit with writing on the side, may also have been in a collision with a car at the scene.

It was reported to have been driven off in the direction of Morrisons and Tesco.

Police said a 41-year-old man from Clacton was arrested a short time later on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is in custody.

A van has also been found.

Anyone with CCTV, dash cam footage or information should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1341 of February 7.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.