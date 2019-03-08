Trapped person freed from car after crash

The Street in Shotley is currently closed as Suffolk police deal with the scene of a crash between a Ford C-Max, Fiat Doblo and Mini Cooper

A street in Shotley is currently closed as emergency services deal with the scene of a crash between a Ford C-Max, Fiat Doblo and a Mini Cooper.

The crash happened in The Street, the main road running through the village, around 5pm on Friday, June 14.

All emergency services were called to the scene, as police closed the road and firefighters freed a person trapped inside their car.

That person is not believed to have suffered any injuries.

Three fire engines, one from Ipswich East, another from Princes Street and one from Holbrook are on scene.

The road remains closed as police help clear the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called just after 5pm to the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision in the B1456 in Shotley.

"All emergency services were requested, with firefighters on scene to free someone mechanically trapped inside a car.

"The road will remain closed until the scene is cleared."