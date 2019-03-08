Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Trapped person freed from car after crash

PUBLISHED: 18:20 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:20 14 June 2019

The Street in Shotley is currently closed as Suffolk police deal with the scene of a crash between a Ford C-Max, Fiat Doblo and Mini Cooper Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Street in Shotley is currently closed as Suffolk police deal with the scene of a crash between a Ford C-Max, Fiat Doblo and Mini Cooper Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A street in Shotley is currently closed as emergency services deal with the scene of a crash between a Ford C-Max, Fiat Doblo and a Mini Cooper.

The crash happened in The Street, the main road running through the village, around 5pm on Friday, June 14.

All emergency services were called to the scene, as police closed the road and firefighters freed a person trapped inside their car.

That person is not believed to have suffered any injuries.

Three fire engines, one from Ipswich East, another from Princes Street and one from Holbrook are on scene.

The road remains closed as police help clear the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called just after 5pm to the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision in the B1456 in Shotley.

"All emergency services were requested, with firefighters on scene to free someone mechanically trapped inside a car.

"The road will remain closed until the scene is cleared."

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pulled out of the Tory leadership race Picture: PA WIRE

Trapped person freed from car after crash

The Street in Shotley is currently closed as Suffolk police deal with the scene of a crash between a Ford C-Max, Fiat Doblo and Mini Cooper Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I think in the long term things are looking up for us’ - Kenlock excited for Town future

Myles Kenlock is excited for the future at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Picks from the Paddocks: Gold Mount looks intriguing at York

Making Miracles ridden by Silvestre De Sousa goes to post. Photo: PA

Don’t look down! Dramatic pictures show daring workers on giant electric power line

Workers from UK Power Networks install electrical equipment on overhead lines between Bramford and Lawford. Picture: SHIRLEY POTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists