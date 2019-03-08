Road now clear after crash on island crossing

Police were at the scene of a crash on The Strood between Colchester and Mersea Island earlier today Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Motorists experienced delays between Colchester and Mersea Island earlier today after a crash on The Strood.

The road, which links the town with Mersea Island, was blocked for a short while near the Peldon Rose Inn to allow emergency crews to work at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing several police cars and ambulances heading up to the scene at around 9am.

Drivers using the route experienced delays in both directions between Mersea Road and East Mersea Road, but the road has since cleared.

The StroodCam, set up to help people monitor crossing times, showed a police car on blue lights parked up at the scene at around 9.45am.

Recovery has arrived for one of the vehicles involved.

It is not clear yet if anyone has been hurt, or how seriously.

• Check back for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from the emergency services.