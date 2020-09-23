300 students in Suffolk self-isolating due to coronavirus cases in schools

A total of more than 300 students are now self-isolating in Suffolk due to coronavirus cases. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT Archant

More than 300 students in Suffolk and at least six members of staff have been sent home for 14 days after confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In a bid to protect both staff and students, a number of secondary and primary schools across the county have been forced to send people home to self-isolate after positive Covid-19 tests.

Public Health Suffolk is working closely with all the schools to ensure the correct procedures are carried out and children can return to learning when it is safe to do so.

Here is a full list of the schools in Suffolk where students are currently self-isolating.

•Thomas Gainsborough School

A class of 32 pupils have been told to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

The school confirmed today that a student had tested positive for the virus and all pupils in the class have been asked to stay at home for 14 days.

• Northgate High School

A total of 137 pupils at Northgate High School are self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19. On Friday, September 18 the school confirmed it had asked a form class of 29 pupils to self-isolate.

Headteacher Rowena Mackie said the situation was “upsetting and frustrating” for everyone at the school.

Yesterday, the school confirmed that a further 108 Year 8 pupils and two members of staff are now also self-isolating after another pupil showed symptoms of the disease.

The two staff members had been in close contact with the symptomatic pupil, the school has confirmed.

• Farlingaye High School

A number of students at Farlingaye High School are self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

The Woodbridge school confirmed that a “relatively small number of children” who have been in direct, prolonged contact with the pupil have now been asked to stay at home for 14 days.

• Abbots Green Academy in Bury St Edmunds

The school has requested that 58 pupils self-isolate at home after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

All staff and children in the affected Year 2 ‘bubble’ were asked to stay at home after the positive test on September 14.

Two teachers, two learning assistants and 58 pupils from the Airfield Road school are included in the order to isolate.

• King Edward VI School

A further 50 students are isolating from King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds after a teacher and another member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

All of the students had been in close contact with the two members of staff and will stay away from the school on the advice of Public Health Suffolk.

At the start of September, the first school to be hit by coronavirus in Suffolk was Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, which led to two weeks of disruption. More than 50 employees were tested for the virus, however the school has since reopened and is back to business as usual.