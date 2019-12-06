Railway boss reassures passengers 'trains are safe' amid disruption

A spokesman from the RMT union has claimed the new trains are not safe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Union claims its drivers didn't feel safe operating new trains being introduced by Greater Anglia have added to mounting pressure on the train operator where services have been severely disrupted in recent weeks as new rolling stock is introduced.

Steve Smart, a regional spokesman for the RMT union, appeared on BBC Radio Suffolk to discuss the situation this morning.

He said: "Drivers they don't feel safe driving the new fleet.

"There's been reports of this week complaining about the braking, engines shutting down, problems with the cameras, the train information system is failing, they are constantly late coming out of the depot.

"There are issues being experienced with the preparation and the chaos caused to the service."

However, head or corporate affairs for Greater Anglia, Jonathon Denby, refuted the claim and reassured passengers about the new trains and said: "The trains are safe, they cannot go out into traffic unless they are safe.

"They are tested many times over a course of many weeks.

"There are stringent safety tests and they continue to be tested whilst in use."