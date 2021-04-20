News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ipswich children's hospice receives £1,500 donation from Amazon

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 9:55 PM April 20, 2021   
Photos © Joel Chant /www.joelchant.comUNP-42101- 15th April 2021Amazon - Donation to EACH, Ipswich

An Ipswich children's hospice has received £1,500 from Amazon. Pictured: Billie Race from EACH, Joseph C Paul Jr and Jonathan Whitear (driver) from Amazon. - Credit: Joel Chant

A Suffolk children's hospice has received a donation of £1,500 from the Amazon delivery centre in Ipswich.

The Treehouse, run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) in Ipswich, cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

Billie Race, corporate fundraiser for Suffolk and east Essex at EACH thanked Amazon, saying: “The disruption to fundraising and our shops over the last year has meant we’ve been forecasting a deficit throughout the pandemic and this remains the case for at least the next 12 months.

"At the same time, with families becoming exhausted from shielding, our care is more important than ever. That’s why support like this from Amazon has never been more appreciated – thank you!”

Ipswich-based Amazon operations specialist, Joseph C Paul Jr, said: “The Treehouse is doing vital work in our community to help those most in need and we wanted to support their efforts with this local donation.

You may also want to watch:

"The services offered by the charity’s staff and volunteers have never been more important and I’d like to thank them for everything they’re doing for our community during these challenging times."

Ipswich News
Suffolk

