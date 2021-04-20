Ipswich children's hospice receives £1,500 donation from Amazon

Published: 9:55 PM April 20, 2021

A Suffolk children's hospice has received a donation of £1,500 from the Amazon delivery centre in Ipswich.

The Treehouse, run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) in Ipswich, cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

Billie Race, corporate fundraiser for Suffolk and east Essex at EACH thanked Amazon, saying: “The disruption to fundraising and our shops over the last year has meant we’ve been forecasting a deficit throughout the pandemic and this remains the case for at least the next 12 months.

"At the same time, with families becoming exhausted from shielding, our care is more important than ever. That’s why support like this from Amazon has never been more appreciated – thank you!”

Ipswich-based Amazon operations specialist, Joseph C Paul Jr, said: “The Treehouse is doing vital work in our community to help those most in need and we wanted to support their efforts with this local donation.

"The services offered by the charity’s staff and volunteers have never been more important and I’d like to thank them for everything they’re doing for our community during these challenging times."