This Sufolk pub is one of the first in the UK to serve drinks infused with legal cannibis

The Unruly Pig is now selling a carbonated CBD drink Picture: The Unruly Pig Archant

The fizzy beverage is one of many unique soft drinks on offer at the business near Woodbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First came the shrub (a vinegar and fruit-based drink). Next was kombucha (a gently bubbling fermented tea- excellent for digestion). But the latest drink on offer at award-winning pub The Unruly Pig might raise a few eyebrows.

The business, at Bromeswell, is now offering its customers cans of Green Monkey CBD, which is the UK's first carbonated drink infused with naturally-derived legal cannibis.

You may also want to watch:

CBD (cannabidiol) is gaining popularity in the UK, with many people claiming it helps them with issues such as muscle aches, chronic pain, anxiety and stress.

Brendan Padfield, owner of The Unruly Pig, said: "It's a great alternative - customers seem to like that it is healthy without the high. We're always keen to offer somehting less ordinary here at The Unruly Pig. The Bright and refreshing Green Monkey CBD has been very popular- we may use it in a new Unruly cocktail to add a little fun!"

Made with mixed fruit, the drink contains 10mg of high-quality CBD in every can.

YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: This shop in Woodbridge is selling CBD oil tea