'It made me feel pretty sick' - TV's Bill Turnbull on hearing potential impacts of Sizewell C nuclear power station

BBC TV presenter Bill Turnbull is opposed to EDF's proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH ANDREW PAPWORTH

TV presenter Bill Turnbull has revealed that hearing about the possible impact of Sizewell C nuclear power station made him "feel pretty sick" - because of the effect on people's lives and RSPB Minsmere.

Richard Cuttell plays a major role in the opposition to Hinkey Point C, EDF nuclear plant project Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Richard Cuttell plays a major role in the opposition to Hinkey Point C, EDF nuclear plant project Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Angry opponents to the proposed power station were urged to "keep fighting" during a major public meeting chaired by the celebrity at St Peter's Church, Theberton, near Saxmundham, on Saturday.

EDF Energy says a new plant next to its existing Sizewell B and A stations is critical to meeting the country's energy needs.

"Our aim is to maximise the huge benefits in jobs and skills for local people, especially the young, whilst minimising the environmental impact of the project," a spokesman for the company said.

"We encourage local people to continue to meet with us, to share their views and take part in the consultation for a new power station in Suffolk."

But the plans have caused fury from those living nearby, fearful of the impact on nearby roads and the effect on the Minsmere nature reserve nearby.

The meeting was called so neighbours could hear from Richard Cuttell - a key opponent to a similar nuclear power station built at Hinkley Point.

He told those gathered that the power station would have a negative effect on their lives, with noise from the construction of the site - which would take several years - and traffic woes.

"People are going to have noise potentially 24 hours a day," he said.

His message to people was "question everything and keep fighting", adding: "All I can suggest is persevere and put as much effort in as is humanly possible."

After his presentation, Mr Turnbull said he was "grateful for the advice" Mr Cuttell gave, but added: "It made me feel pretty sick."