E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'It made me feel pretty sick' - TV's Bill Turnbull on hearing potential impacts of Sizewell C nuclear power station

PUBLISHED: 11:07 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 14 September 2019

BBC TV presenter Bill Turnbull is opposed to EDF's proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

BBC TV presenter Bill Turnbull is opposed to EDF's proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

ANDREW PAPWORTH

TV presenter Bill Turnbull has revealed that hearing about the possible impact of Sizewell C nuclear power station made him "feel pretty sick" - because of the effect on people's lives and RSPB Minsmere.

Richard Cuttell plays a major role in the opposition to Hinkey Point C, EDF nuclear plant project Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHRichard Cuttell plays a major role in the opposition to Hinkey Point C, EDF nuclear plant project Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Angry opponents to the proposed power station were urged to "keep fighting" during a major public meeting chaired by the celebrity at St Peter's Church, Theberton, near Saxmundham, on Saturday.

EDF Energy says a new plant next to its existing Sizewell B and A stations is critical to meeting the country's energy needs.

"Our aim is to maximise the huge benefits in jobs and skills for local people, especially the young, whilst minimising the environmental impact of the project," a spokesman for the company said.

"We encourage local people to continue to meet with us, to share their views and take part in the consultation for a new power station in Suffolk."

You may also want to watch:

But the plans have caused fury from those living nearby, fearful of the impact on nearby roads and the effect on the Minsmere nature reserve nearby.

The meeting was called so neighbours could hear from Richard Cuttell - a key opponent to a similar nuclear power station built at Hinkley Point.

He told those gathered that the power station would have a negative effect on their lives, with noise from the construction of the site - which would take several years - and traffic woes.

"People are going to have noise potentially 24 hours a day," he said.

His message to people was "question everything and keep fighting", adding: "All I can suggest is persevere and put as much effort in as is humanly possible."

After his presentation, Mr Turnbull said he was "grateful for the advice" Mr Cuttell gave, but added: "It made me feel pretty sick."

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man stabbed multiple times in Colchester attack

A man in his 30s has been stabbed multiple times in an attack in The Avenue, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient had breast surgery ‘on wrong side’ in hospital blunder

West Suffolk Hospital recorded two 'never events' in the 2018-19 reporting year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: Battle of two unbeaten teams as Lambert’s Ipswich return to action after international break

Ipswich Town take on Doncaster Rovers this afternoon

Every wondered what lurks beneath the water on Ipswich’s Waterfront?

Pacific oyster Picture: Paul Brazier/CCW

Top price of £2,500 paid for Ipswich Town sheep in auction

Auctioneer Hayden Foster sells the Ipswich Town Sheep at the art trail auction at Kenton Hall, Debenham. The sculpture, by artist Chris Newson, sold for £2,500. Picture: KERRY LOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists