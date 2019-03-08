Mobile phone stolen from visually impaired man who was sat with guide dog

A mobile phone has been stolen from a visually impaired man who was sat in a café with his guide dog.

On the afternoon of Monday, July 1 the victim, a man in his 20s, entered Vinny's Café in Head Gate in Colchester with his guide dog.

At around 2.30pm a man and a woman entered the café and were giving out leaflets, placing one on the man's table, where he had his mobile phone.

When the man went to leave, he noticed his mobile phone had been taken.

A witness described the man as wearing a white t-shirt with a black pattern and was wearing a cap.

The woman was described as possibly having her hair in a ponytail.

Investigating officer Pc Scott Lewis said: "Someone targeted a member of our community because they were vulnerable.

"It was clear the man had a visual impairment because he was with his guide dog and we want to find those responsible for this unpleasant crime.

"We would like anyone who was in or around the café at the time and saw a man and a woman handing out leaflets or has any information relating to the theft.

"Please contact the local Colchester policing team on 101, quoting crime reference 42/103582/19."

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org