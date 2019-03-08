Thelnetham Windmill open day

Thelnetham Windmill opens to mark the 30th anniversary of the sails being put on after restoration work. The Mill committee hold a party to celebrate. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

Suffolk's historic Thelnetham Windmill will celebrate its 200th anniversary this weekend with an open day featuring a unique part of its story.

A First World War American-made lorry that was converted into a caravan and lived in by former windmill owner George Vincent will be one of the exhibits on show.

The lorry is a rare Locomobile which ferried US troops to the front line on the Western Front which Mr Vincent, who owned Thelnetham in the 1930s, bought and converted into a caravan in which he lived at the windmill.

Other attractions at the open day on Sunday July 14 will include tours of the mill, blacksmith and rope-making demonstrations, steam organs and cream teas.

The Grade II-listed tower mill, one of only four preserved mills in Suffolk, operated successfully in the 19th-century but slipped into decline in the early 20th-century and was derelict by 1926.

In 1979, it was bought by enthusiasts and by 1987 it had been restored to full working order and remains fully operational today.

The open day is from 11am to 4pm, admission £4 for adults and £2 for children aged over five.