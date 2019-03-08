Breaking

Theresa May quits: New premier expected to be elected in July

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7.. Picture:: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May is to resign later this summer she confirmed today.

She is to quit as Conservative Party leader on Friday, June 7 - triggering a leadership election which will result in the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

Fighting back the tears at the end of her resignation statement in Downing Street, she said she would remain as interim Prime Minister until a new party leader was elected - which is expected to happen by the end of July.

Mrs May said she had "done my best" to deliver a Brexit deal as she made a statement about her future in Downing Street.

"I have striven to make the UK a country that works not just for a privileged few but for everyone and to honour the result of the EU referendum," she said.

She had done "everything I can" to gain support for her Brexit deal, but said it is now in the "best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort".

"So I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday 7th June so that a successor can be chosen."

The Prime Minister broke down in tears as she said it had been "the honour of my life" to serve "the country that I love".

Mrs May said the "unique privilege" of being PM is to use the platform to give a "voice to the voiceless" and to fight the "burning injustices that still scar our society".

She listed her work on mental health care, domestic abuse, the race disparity audit, gender pay reporting, and the Grenfell Tower inquiry.

The Prime Minister said: "This country is a union: not just a family of four nations, but a union of people, all of us - whatever our background, the colour of our skin or who we love, we stand together and together we have a great future.

"Our politics may be under strain but there is so much that is good about this country.

"So much to be proud of, so much to be optimistic about."