Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

Theresa May quits: New premier expected to be elected in July

PUBLISHED: 10:20 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 24 May 2019

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7.. Picture:: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7.. Picture:: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May is to resign later this summer she confirmed today.

She is to quit as Conservative Party leader on Friday, June 7 - triggering a leadership election which will result in the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

Fighting back the tears at the end of her resignation statement in Downing Street, she said she would remain as interim Prime Minister until a new party leader was elected - which is expected to happen by the end of July.

Mrs May said she had "done my best" to deliver a Brexit deal as she made a statement about her future in Downing Street.

"I have striven to make the UK a country that works not just for a privileged few but for everyone and to honour the result of the EU referendum," she said.

She had done "everything I can" to gain support for her Brexit deal, but said it is now in the "best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort".

"So I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday 7th June so that a successor can be chosen."

The Prime Minister broke down in tears as she said it had been "the honour of my life" to serve "the country that I love".

Mrs May said the "unique privilege" of being PM is to use the platform to give a "voice to the voiceless" and to fight the "burning injustices that still scar our society".

She listed her work on mental health care, domestic abuse, the race disparity audit, gender pay reporting, and the Grenfell Tower inquiry.

The Prime Minister said: "This country is a union: not just a family of four nations, but a union of people, all of us - whatever our background, the colour of our skin or who we love, we stand together and together we have a great future.

"Our politics may be under strain but there is so much that is good about this country.

"So much to be proud of, so much to be optimistic about."

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Theresa May quits: New premier expected to be elected in July

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7.. Picture:: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Who’s in the running to become the next Prime Minister?

Will Boris Johnson swap the bike for the Prime Ministerial limo? Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 20 on Theresa May Bank Holiday

Prime Minister Theresa May gives her resignation speech. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Tomas Holy set for Ipswich Town medical – Watch the 6ft 9in keeper in action

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Man punched in face and hit with belt outside fast food shop

Essex Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in Station Road, Clacton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists