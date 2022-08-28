Beach Sweeper helps Theresa find her 'special' ring

A woman from Mildenhall has been left "overwhelmed by the generosity and honesty" of a detectorist who found her lost engagement ring.

Theresa Mueller, 26, lost her precious ring last Sunday while having fun at Felixstowe beach with her family from Germany.

She said: “I played with the kids in the water, and once we got to the car, I realised I don’t have my ring.

“I tried not to panic, as I thought I probably left it at home. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find it anywhere. I was absolutely devastated.”

The woman from Mildenhall said that the engagement ring is very “special” as it belonged to her fiancé's grandmother.

Theresa said: “It’s a family ring. I wouldn’t worry about any other ring, but this one cannot be replaced. It comes with sentimental value.”

Theresa joined a few local online groups, asking if anybody saw her ring. She even prepared a map, where she probably lost it.

Two days later, Theresa was contacted by the Beach Sweeper, a local metal detector enthusiast, who offered his help.

Beach Sweeper helped Theresa Mueller find her lost engagement ring - Credit: Theresa Mueller

She said: “I was trying to distract myself all day by doing errands and chores, just not to think about the lost ring.

“In the evening saw a message from the Beach Sweeper saying he found it!

“I had no idea what to say and how to thank him. He’s my hero.

“This sweet guy came all the way to my town to return the ring and he didn’t want anything for it.”

The Beach Sweeper, who would like to remain anonymous, said: “I hit the beach at 5,30am on Tuesday, two days after Theresa lost her ring.

“I found it within an hour of hunting for it along with all the usual finds, coins and bottle tops.

“I could not have asked for a better outcome, as it’s always rewarding to find valuable items after hours and hours of metal detecting.

“It’s heartwarming when they can successfully be returned to the rightful owners.”

Theresa added: “One thing is to find the ring, but the other thing is to be honest and give it back. I’m so overwhelmed by his generosity and honesty.”

The Beach Sweeper posted a video on how he found the ring that can be found online.