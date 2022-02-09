Therese Coffey denies she could be about to resign as DWP minister

Suffolk Coastal MP and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has denied that she has plans to resign after an argument with a Labour MP - Credit: PA

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey has denied rumours she plans to resign as minister for work and pensions.

During a session of the Work and Pensions Committee on Wednesday, Labour MP Neil Coyle asked if she had "one foot out the door" after she seemed to be unable answer several of the committee's question.

Ms Coffey hit back by calling suggestions she was considering quitting "ridiculous", and said that in return she could bring up "other stuff that happened downstairs".

This remark came after Ms Coffey asked to come back to the committee on a question about "yellow card" sanctions for those on benefits.

Mr Coyle told the minister it was “really disappointing that you’ve turned up and been unable to answer so many questions".

In response, the Conservative minister said she did not recall some details or was being asked about other departments briefs.

Mr Coyle, MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, followed this up by saying: “There was a rumour the Secretary of State is going to resign.

“Is that the reason you can’t answer any questions today because you’ve got one foot out the door?”

Ms Coffey replied: "No, don't be ridiculous Neil. If you want to bring up gossip, I could bring up other stuff that happened downstairs.

"I don't think that's appropriate for this select committee, thank you."

Ms Coffey's response appears to refer to Mr Coyle allegedly ranting at someone in a bar on the Westminster estate.

Mr Coyle retorted: “I can discuss that stuff any time.”