Among all the speculation about who may or may not get a top job in Liz Truss's first cabinet, one person who seems to be guaranteed a senior role is Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey.

Dr Coffey was elected to the House of Commons for the first time on the same day as Ms Truss in May 2010 – and the pair quickly became close friends.

Ms Truss was the first to be appointed to ministerial office as a junior agriculture minister in 2012, and one of her first visits in that role was to her friend's constituency – not far from her own – where the two of them were photographed during a visit to a well-known Suffolk pig farm.

Liz Truss visited a Suffolk Coastal pig farm with local MP Dr Therese Coffey in 2013. - Credit: Archant

Dr Coffey may have taken longer to reach the cabinet, becoming Work and Pensions Secretary in 2019 five years after Ms Truss first sat around the famous table, but the two have since become firm allies in Government.

It has been widely reported that Dr Coffey could become the new Health Secretary in Ms Truss's first cabinet – and one political commentator has suggested she could also be named deputy prime minister.

Dr Coffey isn't the only East Anglian politician likely to feature in the first cabinet.

Braintree MP James Cleverly, Great Yarmouth's Brandon Lewis and Chloe Smith from Norwich North are all expected to have important jobs when the new cabinet is announced over the next 24 hours.