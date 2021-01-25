Published: 10:54 AM January 25, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM January 25, 2021

Suffolk Coastal MP and cabinet minister Therese Coffey cut off TV interviewer Piers Morgan as a discussion on ITV's Good Morning Britain became heated when she was questioned about the number of deaths and those in hospital with Covid.

⚡️ “DWP Secretary Therese Coffey 'walks out' on GMB interview”https://t.co/sy4PCspqg1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 25, 2021

After Dr Coffey, who is Work and Pensions Secretary, said the age of those who had caught the disease and the obesity in the population needed to be recognised, Mr Morgan said: "So are you saying the reason for us having the worst death rate in the world is the public: that they're too old and too fat?"

Dr Coffey said that was a very insulting thing to say and that there were a variety of factors.

After they then talked across each other, Dr Coffey said: "Unfortunately I have to go to other interviews," and Mr Morgan reminded her that government ministers had boycotted his programme for many months last year.

As he said: "You're not going to explain why you think I was insulting . . ." Dr Coffey turned off her Zoom feed, saying: "You've already had 20 minutes of my time, I appreciate it's 20 minutes of your time. Thank You, bye bye."

We have put in a request to Dr Coffey's office for her to call us about the interview.




















