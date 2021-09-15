Suffolk MP Therese Coffey remains as work and pensions secretary

Published: 6:54 PM September 15, 2021

Therese Coffey remains as work and pensions secretary following a cabinet reshuffle - Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey has remained as work and pensions secretary as prime minister Boris Johnson reshuffled his government ministers.

Dr Coffey, who has been in the post since September 2019, was pictured visiting 10 Downing Street on Wednesday.

She was one of several ministers to retain a position in the cabinet, with education secretary Gavin Williamson sacked and foreign secretary Dominic Raab moved to justice secretary.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has reshuffled his cabinet - Credit: PA

Liz Truss has replaced Mr Raab in the Foreign Office.

Dr Coffey came under fire earlier this week when she said she was unaware of a government report warning that the rise in National Insurance could increase the chances of family breakdowns.