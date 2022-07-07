Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey has said she remained as Work and Pensions Secretary amid the flurry of resignations to keep the wheels of government turning during the crisis.

However, she understood the concerns that had led many of her colleagues to send in letters of resignation.

She released a statement today saying: "I asked to speak to the PM yesterday evening and had still hoped to do so today. I fully understand colleagues' concerns and the very bad situation we are now in.

"The wheels of government need, though, to keep turning, especially at DWP which helps the most vulnerable people in society. DWP needs to be firing on all cylinders to support them, especially with the cost-of-living payment beginning to be paid next week."

She now seems set to remain in her government position until a new permanent leader of the Conservatives and Prime Minister is elected by party members in the Autumn.

Boris Johnson has announced that he will step down as prime minister, and is due to make a statement this morning.

PA have reported that the prime minister has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October.



