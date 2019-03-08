Felixstowe Minor Injuries Clinic 'not under threat' says MP

Felixstowe Community Hospital. Archant

A health clinic in Felixstowe which had its services cut over the past year is not under threat of closure according to Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal has told Felixstowe residents that the minor injuries clininc is not under threat. Picture: GREGG BROWN Dr Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal has told Felixstowe residents that the minor injuries clininc is not under threat. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Following her second public meeting on the Felixstowe minor injuries clinic earlier this month, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, has now received a letter from the Chief Executive of Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, Dr Ed Garratt, addressing issues with the service.

She said that there is no threat to the future of the health centre, which has provided a service for Felixstowe residents for years.

Dr Coffey said: "The first thing to be clear from the meeting is that the local NHS reaffirmed its commitment that the community hospital is not under threat in any way.

"In fact, more services are coming, such as the frailty service which will be proactive in the Felixstowe community."

The MP also confirmed that previous issues at the centre will be addressed, allowing for a smoother booking service at the clinic.

She added: "I'm also delighted that the previous IT issues are going to be addressed by the investment in new IT software that will enable the town's four GP practices and 111 call handlers to directly book same day appointments - which will be in place by the New Year.

"This is something I previously received assurances on when the service changed and is hugely important for patients."

The CCG have now stated a review into the services offered at the clinic will go ahead and they want to hear from patients about which services are suitable for treatment at the centre as opposed to being directed to Ipswich or Colchester. They are asking for patients to send their views by email, putting Felixstowe MIC in the subject field.

Problems arose following changes to the Minor Injuries Clinic (MIC) in April which meant it was no longer a walk-in unit for people who had suffered minor accidents or wanted immediate help or advice.

Instead, patients now have to call the NHS 111 service centre which will determine their needs by triage - sometimes directing them to the MIC or to more appropriate alternative services.

Some patients say they have been referred to Ipswich Hospital, even Colchester, despite services existing on their doorstep.