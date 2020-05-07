Pictures show extent of huge fire damage in Thetford
PUBLISHED: 19:11 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:16 07 May 2020
Pictures have emerged of the fire officers have been tackling between Brandon and Thetford this afternoon.
Fire crews were initially called just after 1pm to an area of the forest after a fire broke out.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue believed that around 10,000 sqm of undergrowth was on fire.
Firefighters have remained on scene all afternoon with relief crews now on scene.
Photos and video taken by crew down at the scene have shown the level of damage the blaze has caused to a considerable area of the forest. Three crews remain at the scene of the fire.
It’s not clear at this stage how it began.
