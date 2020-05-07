Pictures show extent of huge fire damage in Thetford

Crews were called to deal with a blaze near in Thetford Forest Picture BRANDON FIRE STATION Archant

Pictures have emerged of the fire officers have been tackling between Brandon and Thetford this afternoon.

Relief crews are now on the scene of the fire Picture: BRANDON FIRE STATION Relief crews are now on the scene of the fire Picture: BRANDON FIRE STATION

Fire crews were initially called just after 1pm to an area of the forest after a fire broke out.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue believed that around 10,000 sqm of undergrowth was on fire.

Firefighters have remained on scene all afternoon with relief crews now on scene.

Photos and video taken by crew down at the scene have shown the level of damage the blaze has caused to a considerable area of the forest. Three crews remain at the scene of the fire.

Thousands of square metres of forest ungrowth was on fire Picture: BRANDON FIRE STATION Thousands of square metres of forest ungrowth was on fire Picture: BRANDON FIRE STATION

It’s not clear at this stage how it began.

