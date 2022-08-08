News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Incredible' firefighters spend nearly 12 hours tackling forest blaze

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:11 AM August 8, 2022
Firefighters tackled a forest fire near Thetford for 12 hours 

Firefighters tackled a forest fire near Thetford for 12 hours - Credit: Brandon Fire Station

Firefighters across Suffolk and Norfolk have been hailed as "incredible" after they battled a large forest fire near Thetford for almost 12 hours.

Crews were called to the fire near Thetford Forest just before 6.30pm yesterday (August 7). 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service area manager Henry Griffin said: "It's relentless for our firefighters and the moment.

"Incredible dedication from all of our crews through this very busy season."

Both Suffolk and Norfolk fire services declared major incidents last month following a surge in fires across both counties due to the heatwave.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews used hose reel jets and hand tools to extinguish the blaze. 

Appliances from Methwold, Watton, Hethersett, Wymondham, East Harling, Diss, Dereham, Hingham, Downham Market, Outwell, Long Stratton were called to the blaze. 

A 'stop' call was made at 6.02am today. 

