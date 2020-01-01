Man denies causing grevious bodily harm

A man has denied causing grevious bodily harm to a man and a woman and will face a crown court trial in November.

Jurijus Bogatus, 52, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday to face two counts of wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm on December 30, 2017, in Thetford.

Bogatus, of Guildford Way, Thetford, who wore glasses, a striped jumper and green jogging bottoms in the dock, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Judge David Pugh told Bogatus his trial had been placed in a two-week warned list commencing on November 16.

Bogatus, who was represented in court by barrister Kelly Fernandez-Lee, was also granted unconditional bail by the judge.

Barrister Gareth Hughes is prosecuting the case.

The November trial, at Ipswich Crown Court, is expected to last three or four days.