Thetford man denies wounding

PUBLISHED: 16:20 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 09 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a man who was arrested following a stabbing in Thetford will take place later this year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (January 9) was David Michalewicz, 21, of Gloucester Way, Thetford.

He pleaded not guilty to wounding Lukasz Wiezbecki with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on December 9 last year.

Police officers were called to a house in St Albans Way, the Abbey Estate in Thetford, at about 1.40am on Monday, December 9.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was stabbed several times in the back and arms and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Michalewicz, who was assisted by a Polish interpreter during the hearing, was remanded in custody.

His trial, which is expected to last three or four days, will take place in a warned list commencing April 27.

