Thieves steal bike and attempt to take motorcycle at B&Q
PUBLISHED: 13:44 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 07 September 2020
Thieves stole a bicycle and attempted to take a motorcycle in a raid at a B&Q in Haverhill.
The incident happened at the hardware chain’s branch in Cambridge Road Retail Park at around 2.30pm on Saturday.
Two people, a man and a woman, gained access to the yard at rear of the B&Q shop, stealing a bicycle and attempting to steal a motorcycle.
The suspects then left the scene in a black BMW and drove the wrong way round a one-way system.
Suffolk police said the man is described as six feet tall and was wearing a dark-hooded top, while the woman is described as having pink hair and was wearing jeans.
The bicycle is described as a grey coloured Carrera mountain bike.
Witnesses to the theft or anybody who may have captured any relevant dash-cam footage are asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 37/51862/20.
