E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Thieves steal bike and attempt to take motorcycle at B&Q

PUBLISHED: 13:44 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 07 September 2020

The incident happened at the B&Q in Cambridge Road Retail Park, Haverhill. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The incident happened at the B&Q in Cambridge Road Retail Park, Haverhill. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Thieves stole a bicycle and attempted to take a motorcycle in a raid at a B&Q in Haverhill.

The incident happened at the hardware chain’s branch in Cambridge Road Retail Park at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

Two people, a man and a woman, gained access to the yard at rear of the B&Q shop, stealing a bicycle and attempting to steal a motorcycle.

You may also want to watch:

The suspects then left the scene in a black BMW and drove the wrong way round a one-way system.

Suffolk police said the man is described as six feet tall and was wearing a dark-hooded top, while the woman is described as having pink hair and was wearing jeans.

The bicycle is described as a grey coloured Carrera mountain bike.

Witnesses to the theft or anybody who may have captured any relevant dash-cam footage are asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 37/51862/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

‘I heard a gunshot’ - Kesgrave residents’ shock at shooting

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

A teenager has been arrested following a shooting in Kesgrave Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

‘I heard a gunshot’ - Kesgrave residents’ shock at shooting

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

A teenager has been arrested following a shooting in Kesgrave Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

A teenager has been arrested following a shooting in Kesgrave Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Thieves steal bike and attempt to take motorcycle at B&Q

The incident happened at the B&Q in Cambridge Road Retail Park, Haverhill. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

More people on the trains – but East Anglia’s commuters staying away from London

Greater Anglia is seeing few commuters heading to London's Liverpool Street Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Teenager admits unlawful violence in attack which led to death of Richard Day

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY