Thieves steal bike and attempt to take motorcycle at B&Q

The incident happened at the B&Q in Cambridge Road Retail Park, Haverhill. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Thieves stole a bicycle and attempted to take a motorcycle in a raid at a B&Q in Haverhill.

The incident happened at the hardware chain’s branch in Cambridge Road Retail Park at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

Two people, a man and a woman, gained access to the yard at rear of the B&Q shop, stealing a bicycle and attempting to steal a motorcycle.

The suspects then left the scene in a black BMW and drove the wrong way round a one-way system.

Suffolk police said the man is described as six feet tall and was wearing a dark-hooded top, while the woman is described as having pink hair and was wearing jeans.

The bicycle is described as a grey coloured Carrera mountain bike.

Witnesses to the theft or anybody who may have captured any relevant dash-cam footage are asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 37/51862/20.