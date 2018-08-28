Blow torch stolen and door smashed in market town burglary
PUBLISHED: 16:05 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 06 February 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A watch and a kitchen blow torch were among the items stolen from a Sudbury home after one or more burglars forced their way in through the rear door.
The incident happened at a property in Queens Close sometime between 5pm and 6pm on Friday, February 1.
Police believe one or more burglars smashed a rear door and forced their way inside, stealing cash, a watch and a kitchen blow torch.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or heard anything during the evening should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/6458/19.
Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.