Blow torch stolen and door smashed in market town burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:05 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 06 February 2019

A property was burgled in Queens Close, Sudbury, on February 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A property was burgled in Queens Close, Sudbury, on February 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A watch and a kitchen blow torch were among the items stolen from a Sudbury home after one or more burglars forced their way in through the rear door.

The incident happened at a property in Queens Close sometime between 5pm and 6pm on Friday, February 1.

Police believe one or more burglars smashed a rear door and forced their way inside, stealing cash, a watch and a kitchen blow torch.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or heard anything during the evening should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/6458/19.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

