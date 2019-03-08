5 ways to enjoy the warm weather this bank holiday Monday

Head down to Foxhall Heath Stadium for some bank holiday Monday racing. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

From banger racing to colouring on the Cornhill - here are five ways to enjoy the warm weather in Suffolk this bank holiday Monday.

World series rods are back in town - Foxhall Stadium, Ipswich

There is only one place for the family to go this bank holiday Monday and that's Foxhall Heath Stadium for an action packed race meeting in the Foxhall Bowl.

Turnstiles open at 12.30pm with racing commencing at 2pm.

The 'elite oval race cars' that are the National Hot Rods will be in town, joined by the equally competitive 2.0Ltr Hot Rods and the Whip St Motors Bangers.

The National Hot Rods return to Foxhall for the first time since Easter and with their World Championship coming up in early July, this is a huge point scoring opportunity before the big race.

With the 2.0Ltr Hot Rods, it's round eight of their Hoosier Tyres Series with around 40 cars in attendance. World Champion Damon Wellman is also booked to race.

For the Whip St Motors Bangers it will be another afternoon of fun, high speeds and lots of crashing action - just what you expect to see at a banger racing event.

Bank holiday banger racing at Foxhall is always full of drama and this meeting should be no exception.

Spring Beer Festival - Dove Street Inn, Ipswich

Free beer? Yes please.

It's that time of the year again when the Dove Street Inn pub in St Helens street hosts their week long beer festival.

The festival began on Wednesday, May 22 and your final chance to go along is bank holiday Monday.

In the evening they will also be hosting a charity race night to mark the end of the beer festival.

Framlingham Gala Festival - Framlingham castle

The festival (from noon to 8pm) begins with the traditional parade of colourful floats and fancy dress through the town. The stars of the parade will be the 2019 Gala Fest Princesses Lexie Bullingham, Grace Carr, and Millie Barker. The theme for 2019 is 'Sand, Sea & Surf'.

Following the parade will be an afternoon of family fun on the Castle Meadow, with free entry to all.

There will be entertainment by Suffolk Samba, Urban Allstars Majorettes, Swing Dance and Phaze II Caribbean Steel Band, as well as live music until 8pm with headline act Jade MayJean (7pm-8pm) from The Voice UK who caught the public's attention in 2014.

Also on the meadow will be games, have-a-go archery, trade stalls and Stocks Fun Fair. For the children there will be races, face painting, and entertainment by Magic Olly.

Also playing on the day are OK.OJ, The Koolerators, James Nunn, Adam Philpott and Souparnika.

Spring half-term trail - Felixstowe

Join in a quiz trail around Landguard Fort on bank holiday Monday for just £1.50.

You will receive a quiz trail sheet and will be able to go around the trail answering questions as you go - an educational way to enjoy the sunshine.

Normal admission charges for the fort apply.

Colouring at the Cornhill - Ipswich

Get your colouring pens at the ready and join a huge community colouring project which is taking place at the Cornhill.

From 11am to 3pm people of all ages will be able to add their very own artwork to a 10 metre colouring pentagon in front of the Town Hall.

Visitors will be able to colour in parts of the black and white illustration which is set to be displayed in the Tourist Information Centre.