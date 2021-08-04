News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tourist trails and barbecues to welcome back neighbours to Suffolk towns

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:14 PM August 4, 2021   
Children from Eye Primary School with one of the colourful hares. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Eye Hare and Tortoise Sculpture Art Trail has returned this summer - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Community leaders in Babergh and Mid Suffolk have launched a series of family-friendly events this summer as part of the reopening after Covid.

Events that showcase the best of the towns and villages across the two districts are to be held to welcome back neighbours from the lockdown.

The Needham Market Bounce Back Community Event will be held this Saturday and will see fairground rides and a barbecue set up in the town centre.

A barbecue and fairground rides are being held in Needham Market this weekend

A barbecue and fairground rides are being held in Needham Market this weekend - Credit: Archant

Sudbury Town Council will also be hosting the eco-friendly Green Sundays workshops on August 15 and September 19.

In addition, the Eye Hare and Tortoise Sculpture Art Trail has returned and is being held in the town until September 10.

A full list of the events can be found on Babergh and Mid Suffolk's website.

Leaders at Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils are hoping the events will promote businesses in the region after the last Covid rules were lifted last month.

The various events are being funded from the Welcome Back Fund created by the government using cash from the European Regional Development Fund.

Gerard Brewster, Mid Suffolk's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "Many of our towns and villages are looking forward to a busy summer season and the Welcome Back Fund will not only provide a boost for the events and activities but will also provide extra resources to keep our high streets clean and safe for residents and visitors from around the county and beyond."

Michael Holt, Babergh's cabinet member for economic growth, added: "With many more people choosing to spend more of their holidays at home this year, we want to help create a buzz, making our towns and villages even more appealing to both residents and visitors.

"We have some wonderful and unique places to visit and I hope both residents and visitors will explore everything we have to offer."

