News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

7 things to do in and around Suffolk this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:30 PM June 18, 2021   
Dan Clarke Heritage officer. A brilliant art exhibition is showing at Moyse Hall Museum iin Bury, in

Dan Clarke, heritage officer for West Suffolk Council. He is standing in the Moments exhibition space at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

After several weeks of scorching temperatures and barely a cloud in the sky, the heavens have opened in Suffolk over the last few days.

Despite the wet weather, there's still plenty to do in and around Suffolk this weekend - here's seven events and attractions to enjoy. 

Welcome the return of Ipswich's Saints Street Market 

A previous Saints street market in Ipswich

The Saints Street Market is returning to Ipswich this weekend - Credit: Cathy Frost

A total of 21 stalls have been confirmed for Saints Street Market, in St Peter's Street, this coming Sunday.

The event was one of many that fell victim last year due to the Covid pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Running from 10am-4pm, organiser Cathy Frost has promised it will be a "great free event for our visitors and customers to enjoy a positive high street experience".

Enjoy a nude visit to a Bury St Edmunds botanical garden

Fullers Mill Garden. Picture: FULLERS MILL GARDEN

British Naturism will be taking over Fullers Mill Garden this Sunday - Credit: Archant

If you're feeling brave, British Naturism is hosting a two-and-a-half hour clothes-free visit to Fullers Mill Gardens at West Stow on Sunday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Get ready for League One's 'Arizona Derby' as Lincoln follow Town with Phoenix investment
  2. 2 Shop opens at Suffolk village pub
  3. 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'in £100,000 tug-of-war' for non-league midfielder
  1. 4 Traffic at standstill on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester
  2. 5 Why these Suffolk villages were named among 'most beautiful to visit'
  3. 6 Saxmundham man, 26, appears in court charged with 11 child sex offences
  4. 7 'We're keeping about 10% of the roster' - Johnson on Ipswich squad overhaul
  5. 8 Man and woman charged in connection with the theft of 85 dogs
  6. 9 'If offers are higher elsewhere, so be it' - Wigan CEO on losing Evans to Ipswich
  7. 10 Thunderstorms expected to continue until Saturday in Suffolk and Essex

It will be in support of the British Heart Foundation after a previous event raised £700 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Tickets for the visit, which cost £20 each, are available on British Naturism's website.

Take in the views on Clacton Pier's new big wheel

Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier. Picture:

Clacton Pier's observation wheel is open to the public - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Providing a bird's-eye view of the seaside, Clacton Pier's new 33-metre high observation wheel has opened to the public.

The attraction at the seaside pier, which marks its 150th anniversary this year, is open seven days a week.

Entry is £3 per person, with family tickets costing £10.

See Banksy's artwork first-hand in museum exhibition

A brilliant art exhibition is showing at Moyse Hall Museum iin Bury, including the works of Banksy a

A famous Banksy piece on display in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It's likely to be a wet weekend, so it might be a good chance to see some pieces by artists such as Banksy and Damien Hirst in Bury St Edmunds.

Moyse's Hall Museum is currently the host of the 'Moments' exhibition, a celebration of modern art which runs until September.

One-hour time slots cost £6 for adults and £4 for concessions.

Brave a chilly day at the seaside

The increased number of people visiting the Suffolk and Essex coast has prompted beach safety warnin

There's still things to do at the seaside, even if it does start to rain - Credit: Archant

We're expecting the weekend to be a lot milder than the searing heat earlier in the month, but a day trip to the seafront at Felixstowe might still appeal to some families.

If the rain starts to fall, you can always head inside and have a great time in the amusements at the resort.

Support one of Suffolk's independent theatres

Assistant manager Becky Nichols with Manager Wayne Burns. Staff at Leiston Film Theatre thankful for

Theatres across the county have started showing films again after reopening on May 17 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Cinemas and theatres have been among the hardest-hit industries amid the Covid lockdowns and are still operating under strict capacity limits.

Many have reopened since May 17 and are showing a wide range of films and performances for all the family.

The wet weather might be the perfect excuse to stay indoors this weekend.

Find your way out of one of Suffolk's escape rooms

Jenni and Kevin Armstrong in the superbug escape room at Suffolk Escape Rooms. Picture ELLA WILKINSO

Jenni and Kevin Armstrong in the superbug escape room at Suffolk Escape Room - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Escape room challenges have exploded in popularity over the last few years and they were one of many attractions permitted to reopen on May 17.

Suffolk Escape Room in Saxmundham has confirmed it has reopened, as has The Evidence Room in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

drug-driving in Stanton

Video

WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge

Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Artist's impression of Perrywood Sudbury

First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Philip Roberts, from Beccles, with his agave victoria regina plant which has started to bloom after

'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus