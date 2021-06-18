7 things to do in and around Suffolk this weekend

Published: 4:30 PM June 18, 2021

Dan Clarke, heritage officer for West Suffolk Council. He is standing in the Moments exhibition space at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

After several weeks of scorching temperatures and barely a cloud in the sky, the heavens have opened in Suffolk over the last few days.

Despite the wet weather, there's still plenty to do in and around Suffolk this weekend - here's seven events and attractions to enjoy.

Welcome the return of Ipswich's Saints Street Market

The Saints Street Market is returning to Ipswich this weekend - Credit: Cathy Frost

A total of 21 stalls have been confirmed for Saints Street Market, in St Peter's Street, this coming Sunday.

The event was one of many that fell victim last year due to the Covid pandemic.

Running from 10am-4pm, organiser Cathy Frost has promised it will be a "great free event for our visitors and customers to enjoy a positive high street experience".

Enjoy a nude visit to a Bury St Edmunds botanical garden

British Naturism will be taking over Fullers Mill Garden this Sunday - Credit: Archant

If you're feeling brave, British Naturism is hosting a two-and-a-half hour clothes-free visit to Fullers Mill Gardens at West Stow on Sunday.

It will be in support of the British Heart Foundation after a previous event raised £700 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Tickets for the visit, which cost £20 each, are available on British Naturism's website.

Take in the views on Clacton Pier's new big wheel

Clacton Pier's observation wheel is open to the public - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Providing a bird's-eye view of the seaside, Clacton Pier's new 33-metre high observation wheel has opened to the public.

The attraction at the seaside pier, which marks its 150th anniversary this year, is open seven days a week.

Entry is £3 per person, with family tickets costing £10.

See Banksy's artwork first-hand in museum exhibition

A famous Banksy piece on display in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It's likely to be a wet weekend, so it might be a good chance to see some pieces by artists such as Banksy and Damien Hirst in Bury St Edmunds.

Moyse's Hall Museum is currently the host of the 'Moments' exhibition, a celebration of modern art which runs until September.

One-hour time slots cost £6 for adults and £4 for concessions.

Brave a chilly day at the seaside

There's still things to do at the seaside, even if it does start to rain - Credit: Archant

We're expecting the weekend to be a lot milder than the searing heat earlier in the month, but a day trip to the seafront at Felixstowe might still appeal to some families.

If the rain starts to fall, you can always head inside and have a great time in the amusements at the resort.

Support one of Suffolk's independent theatres

Theatres across the county have started showing films again after reopening on May 17 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Cinemas and theatres have been among the hardest-hit industries amid the Covid lockdowns and are still operating under strict capacity limits.

Many have reopened since May 17 and are showing a wide range of films and performances for all the family.

The wet weather might be the perfect excuse to stay indoors this weekend.

Find your way out of one of Suffolk's escape rooms

Jenni and Kevin Armstrong in the superbug escape room at Suffolk Escape Room - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Escape room challenges have exploded in popularity over the last few years and they were one of many attractions permitted to reopen on May 17.

Suffolk Escape Room in Saxmundham has confirmed it has reopened, as has The Evidence Room in Bury St Edmunds.