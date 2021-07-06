15 Things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Published: 7:00 PM July 6, 2021

Lord of the Rings family event at West Stow Anglo Village - Credit: Archant

Suffolk is set for a jam-packed weekend of all sorts of great events from a circus to family days out.

The county will also play host to some great markets and theatre.

Circus Cortex's show Glory is coming to Norfolk and Suffolk this summer. - Credit: Circus Cortex

Something for the little ones

A family circus will be held in Mildenhall across this weekend with many dates left.

The Circus Cortex is on at various times from Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, July 11 at Barton Mills car boot field.

Tickets have sold out for some dates so far. You can see more here circuscortex.com/venues-tickets.

An adder at RSPB Minsmere Picture: Paul Smith - Credit: Paul Smith

You may also want to watch:

Royal Society for the Protection of Birds is holding an insect for beginners event in RSPB Minsmere, Westleton, Saxmundham on Sunday.

You will be guided through a day of looking at butterflies, dragonflies, bees, and many more. For more go to eventbrite.co.uk and search 'RSPB Minsmere'.

A weapons dance will be held at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village at 3pm, preceded by a talk about the origins at 2pm, on Saturday and Sunday. Activities include corn grinding, storytelling, weaving, runes and leechcraft.

For full event terms and conditions visit: weststow.org

A retelling of the Jungle Book will be held by Outdoor Theatre at Alton Water at 2pm on Sunday.

Filled with original music, audience interaction, and the chance to meet Mowgli, Baloo the bear and Bagheera, some cheeky monkeys, and the fierce tiger, Shere Khan.

Search Facebook 'Outdoor Theatre Jungle Book' for more.

Suffolk's Got Talent competition is back with a summer variety show at Stonham Barns on Saturday at 7.30pm.

If you would like to audition for the show, please register your interest by emailing Robbie at entertainment@stonhambarns.co.uk

To book go here stonhambarns.co.uk/whats-on/suffolks-got-talent.

Lend me your ear

Travel back in time to Southwold during the outbreak of war, and author George Orwell's father is dying

Red Skies centers on a fictional meeting between two of Suffolk's most famous residents: George Orwell, who took his name from the Ipswich river, and Arthur Ransome who lived on it.

Laurie Coldwell as George Orwell, Philip Gill as Arthur Ransome and Sally Ann Burnett as Evgenia Ransome in rehearsal for Eastern Angles new play Red Skies - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

This comic, clever and at times deeply personal new play, probes behind the façade of two famous authors to find the secrets that both inspired and haunted them.

Performances start 7.30pm at Southwold Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday. For more see https://southwoldartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/red-skies.

The Regal Theatre

Two-act comedy by American playwright Larry Shue, The Foreigner is on at The Regal Theatre in Stowmarket on Sunday at 4pm.

For more see regalstowmarket.co.uk.

Sherlock Holmes-tale The Hound of the Baskervilles by Arthur Conan Doyle is on at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds from Tuesday, July 6 until Saturday, July 10.

Performances are on at 7.30pm during those days. Book here theatreroyal.org/shows/the-hound-of-the-baskervilles.

Classic music to rock giants and folk

London Philharmonic Orchestra is at Snape Maltings on Sunday at 7pm as Part of Summer at Snape.

The performance needs booking here. snapemaltings.co.uk/whats-on/london-philharmonic-orchestra.

Gypsy's Kiss, one of the most Iconic rock bands of the 70's, was formed in 1974 by David Smith & Steve Harris from the legendary Iron Maiden bass player.

The Music Room in Ipswich - Credit: The Music Room

They will play the Music Room in Ipswich on Saturday at 6pm. Search Facebook for 'The Music Room' to book.

Something different

A Creative Retreat Day: We will Paint Intuitively will be held at Boot Drift, Ipswich on Saturday at 7pm.

The event described as intuitive and soulful will be a guided session in the garden, under canvas. For more see eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-intuitive-painter-creative-retreat-day-tickets.

If you're missing the action in Wimbledon, why not head down to Wherstead Park on Saturday? The Pimms will flow as live Wimbledon coverage will be held on their big screen.

Ticket prices start from £5 per adult, children under 12 go free. See www.whersteadpark.co.uk for more.

A day yoga retreat called Free your Mind. Free the World will be held on Saturday from 10am to 4pm for the under 30s.

See ipswichbuddhistcentre.org.uk to book.

Bury St Edmunds Farmers' Market Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTS - Credit: Archant

Market and car boot

Stonham Barns Car Book will back near Bury St Edmunds this weekend on Sunday from 8am onwards.

Bury St Edmunds Farmers' Market returns on Sunday at the Traverse. No need to book at both.