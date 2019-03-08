Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Third arrest in Clacton Boxing Day murder probe

PUBLISHED: 11:35 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 27 March 2019

A woman has been arrested by Essex Police following Paul Gillett's murder in Clacton last year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman has been arrested by Essex Police following Paul Gillett's murder in Clacton last year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 34-year-old woman is being questioned by police in connection with the death of a Clacton man.

The woman, from Clacton, was arrested by Essex Police yesterday, Tuesday, March 26 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated burglary and assaulting an emergency worker.

Police have confirmed that she is currently in police custody.

Mr Gillett was found in a flat in Station Road shortly before 7am on Boxing Day, after emergency services had been called to a fire at the address.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Gillett died as a result of a head injury sustained during the incident.

She is the third person to be arrested in connection with Mr Gillett’s death, with 47-year-old Seth Stollery and 43-year-old Freya Parker-Magowan, both of no fixed address having been charged with murder.

Stollery and Parker-Magowan are due to stand trial in June.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Staff devastated after being left homeless following pub fire

Firefighters from all over the county helped tackle a blaze at The Ship in Levington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Staff devastated after being left homeless following pub fire

Firefighters from all over the county helped tackle a blaze at The Ship in Levington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Years of hell’ - Family’s legal fight to get son’s special education needs met

Darrell Brown and Steph Flack won a tribunal against Suffolk County Council over their son's education provision Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILY

Suffolk’s sausage dog owners looking to set world record in Southwold

Southwold Sausage Walk is looking to break the world record for the number of sausage dogs on a dog walk

Nino Severino: Meeting French Connection boss was a turning point in my life

Nino Severino enjoyed watching former British number one Tim Henman coaching at Dukes Meadows. Picture: NINO SEVERINO

Mum who helps parents of premature babies after giving birth at 24-weeks seeks more knitters

Vicky Osborne with her sons Charlie (right) and Freddie (centre) who was born prematurely at just 24 weeks. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Affairs in Ipswich on the rise as cheaters ‘can’t afford divorce’

A leading dating site for married people claims the number of Ipswich affairs is on the rise Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists