Third arrest in Clacton Boxing Day murder probe

A woman has been arrested by Essex Police following Paul Gillett's murder in Clacton last year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 34-year-old woman is being questioned by police in connection with the death of a Clacton man.

The woman, from Clacton, was arrested by Essex Police yesterday, Tuesday, March 26 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated burglary and assaulting an emergency worker.

Police have confirmed that she is currently in police custody.

Mr Gillett was found in a flat in Station Road shortly before 7am on Boxing Day, after emergency services had been called to a fire at the address.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Gillett died as a result of a head injury sustained during the incident.

She is the third person to be arrested in connection with Mr Gillett’s death, with 47-year-old Seth Stollery and 43-year-old Freya Parker-Magowan, both of no fixed address having been charged with murder.

Stollery and Parker-Magowan are due to stand trial in June.