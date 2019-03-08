Drug suspects among 13 arrested in police operation

Five people were arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in the Colchester area in a special operation by police.

They were among a total of 13 suspects detained in Colchester, Clacton, Chelmsford and South Ockendon on Friday september 27 as part of Operation Sceptre Essex, a targeted crackdown on knife crime.

In the operation, a 21-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were arrested in Colchester on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

They have since been released under investigation;

A 47-year-old man from Colchester and a 38-year-old woman from Tiptree were arrested in Colchester on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of drugs and permitting the use of a premise for the supply of crack cocaine.

They have also been released under investigation.

An 18-year-old from Woodford Green was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine in Colchester and has been released on bail until 22 October.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Colchester on suspicion of assault and criminal damage;

A 50-year-old man from South Ockendon was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and he has been released on bail until 20 October.

Officers also arrested a man on suspicion of common assault and causing actual bodily harm after searching a property in Colchester. He remains in custody.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery in Clacton and has been released under investigation.

Three men aged 19, 22 and 31 were arrested for failing to appear at court, while 19-year-old was arrested in Chelmsford on suspicion of driving while disqualified, obstructing an officer and drug driving. He has been released under investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Wells said: "We executed a number of successful warrants around this time last month, with 11 people arrested that day, and we wanted to continue building on that momentum with a further 13 arrested yesterday.

"The day is part of Op Sceptre Essex, which is a targeted crackdown on knife crime, and has been extended thanks to Home Office funding.

"In total 12 addresses have been searched and 24 people have been arrested in just a month - with the focus being on subjects linked to violent crime in the county.

"Our officers through their work also spoke to a number of vulnerable people who could potentially be taken advantage of or manipulated by people looking to deal drugs in our communities.

"These warrants send a clear message - if you deal drugs, carry out crime or fail to turn up at court - it's only a matter of time until we knock on your door."

Mr Wells said the Operation Sceptre work includes prevention and enforcement in areas identified as being hotspots for violent crime.

"We continue to create a hostile environment for those who want to bring harm to our communities," he said.

"We are also targeting people who are known to carry knives and acting on information from the community to identify offenders."

Anyone with information about someone carrying a knife is asked to call 101 or report it online at the Essex Police website.

www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers.

Always call 999 in an emergency.