New bottomless brunch launches in Bury this weekend

Drink unlimited prosecco with your two course mid-morning meal at The Northgate.

Brunch has become a buzzword on the eating out scene over the past couple of years. But there's one things better…and that's the bottomless brunch.

The concept, which has trickled out of cities and into the mainstream, basically means when you order a brunch dish, you can enjoy unlimited hospitality, courtesy of the bar, for a set time.

Delving into this arena for the first time this weekend, The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds will be launching its very own Free Flow Brunch this weekend (May 25 to 27 only) with plans to launch it as a permanent fixture if it proves popular.

Available to book between 11am and 2pm at £32 per person, the brunch is set at 90 minutes for each table, during which guests can delve into two courses with unlimited prosecco. What better way to celebrate the long bank holiday weekend?

Savoury dishes include:

1. Kedgeree of spiced rice, smoked haddock and quail eggs

2. Heritage tomato salad with whipped goats' cheese, croutons and rapeseed dressing

3. Smoked salmon, potato rosti, crème fraich and chives

4. House Benedict with fresh crab and poached duck egg

5. Eggs Benedict with Rattlesden egg and ham

6. Vegan black pudding with asparagus, fried Rattlesden egg and watercress

7. Suffolk charcuterie

Sweet dishes range from strawberries with clotted cream ice cream, to sourdough meringue with lemon and bergamot curd and honey cream, and slow-cooked peaches with pouring cream.

A selection of after brunch cocktails (from £8) has been devised too, including the Suffolk 75 - a delicately fragrant blend of Betty's Gin, lemon, sugar, elderflower, quince and prosecco.

Booking is essential.