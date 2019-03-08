Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New bottomless brunch launches in Bury this weekend

PUBLISHED: 20:30 23 May 2019

Brunch at the northgate Picture: Chestnut Group

Brunch at the northgate Picture: Chestnut Group

Archant

Drink unlimited prosecco with your two course mid-morning meal at The Northgate.

Brunch has become a buzzword on the eating out scene over the past couple of years. But there's one things better…and that's the bottomless brunch.

The concept, which has trickled out of cities and into the mainstream, basically means when you order a brunch dish, you can enjoy unlimited hospitality, courtesy of the bar, for a set time.

Delving into this arena for the first time this weekend, The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds will be launching its very own Free Flow Brunch this weekend (May 25 to 27 only) with plans to launch it as a permanent fixture if it proves popular.

Available to book between 11am and 2pm at £32 per person, the brunch is set at 90 minutes for each table, during which guests can delve into two courses with unlimited prosecco. What better way to celebrate the long bank holiday weekend?

Savoury dishes include:

1. Kedgeree of spiced rice, smoked haddock and quail eggs

2. Heritage tomato salad with whipped goats' cheese, croutons and rapeseed dressing

3. Smoked salmon, potato rosti, crème fraich and chives

You may also want to watch:

4. House Benedict with fresh crab and poached duck egg

5. Eggs Benedict with Rattlesden egg and ham

6. Vegan black pudding with asparagus, fried Rattlesden egg and watercress

7. Suffolk charcuterie

Sweet dishes range from strawberries with clotted cream ice cream, to sourdough meringue with lemon and bergamot curd and honey cream, and slow-cooked peaches with pouring cream.

A selection of after brunch cocktails (from £8) has been devised too, including the Suffolk 75 - a delicately fragrant blend of Betty's Gin, lemon, sugar, elderflower, quince and prosecco.

Booking is essential.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New bottomless brunch launches in Bury this weekend

Brunch at the northgate Picture: Chestnut Group

Dispersal order issued in Clacton town centre after string of crime

Essex Police has put a dispersal order in place for Clacton town centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Clothing retailer Seasalt Cornwall to join Aldeburgh high street

Aldeburgh High Street is set to see a new shop later this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family tribute to ex-Suffolk school head Nick Garrett

Nicholas and Ruth Garrett at The Abbey. Ruth also worked with Nick as a school secretary for many years. They had met at university, aged 19, in 1982 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Take a look at these stunning pictures by Ipswich photographers

Ginnel Foto Fest
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists